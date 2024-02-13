When does the 2024 UFL season start? All you need to know about spring football season

The joint league that was formed after the merging of the USFL and XFL, the United Football League, will launch its inaugural season in 2024. The Birmingham Stallions and Arlington Raiders will play the league's first game of the season on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at 1 p.m. ET.

The USFL and XFL announced last year that they will combine to form the UFL, a brand-new professional springtime football league. Following quiet seasons, the two leagues first declared their intention to combine in September 2023.

Several spring football competitions, including the AAF, XFL, USFL, and currently the UFL, have been established since 2019.

Each of the eight teams in the league have been scheduled to compete in ten games during the regular season this year.

The UFL calendar this year includes games that will air on ESPN, ABC, and FOX, including the championship game on June 16. On June 8 and 9, there will be two Conference Championship games in the playoffs between the sides with the most successful records in their respective conferences. The UFL Championship Game is scheduled for June 16 of the following week.

Full list of teams who will feature in UFL 2024

The eight teams that make up the United Football League are four from the XFL and four more from the USFL.

The two best teams in each division will advance to the conference championship games, making four UFL teams eligible for the postseason. The teams and head coaches of the teams who will play in the league this season are listed below.

USFL Conference

Birmingham Stallions

Head Coach: Skip Holtz

Memphis Showboats

Head Coach: John DeFilippo

Michigan Panthers

Head Coach: Mike Nolan

Houston Roughnecks

Head Coach: Curtis Johnson

XFL Conference

San Antonio Brahmas

Head Coach: Wade Phillips

Arlington Renegades

Head Coach: Bob Stoops

St. Louis BattleHawks

Head Coach: Anthony Becht

DC Defenders

Head Coach: Reggie Barlow

Who owns the UFL?

The USFL and XFL ownership groups make up equal portions of the UFL ownership structure. The co-owners of the UFL are Fox Sports (embodied by the chief executive officer Eric Shanks) and ESPN (embodied by chairman Jimmy Pitaro), along with Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital Partners, the proprietors of the XFL.

Staff members from the two combined organizations will operate the UFL. Former XFL CEO and president Russ Brandon will lead the league, while former USFL director of football affairs Daryl Johnston will serve in the same capacity in the UFL.