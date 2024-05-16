When is the best time to buy NFL tickets for the 2024 season? Everything you need to know

The 2024 NFL schedule is out. Every team knows its opponents in the upcoming season. The league has many stellar regular-season games that can be watched on TV and streaming.

In this article, we examine the best time to buy tickets for the 2024 season and explore where to buy them ahead of Week 1.

When is the best time to buy tickets for 2024 NFL Season?

According to a study made by Finance Buzz, the best time to get NFL tickets is as close to the game as possible. For instance, the report states that the lowest-priced tickets were sold on the same day as the game.

Furthermore, a mere 4% of all resale tickets were sold on game days between 2021 and 2023, but they were a remarkable 29% cheaper than the average price. The study concluded that instead of waiting until match day, fans could save over 20% on average by purchasing tickets one or two days before games.

Where to buy tickets for 2024 NFL Season?

Ticketmaster is the NFL's registered ticket marketplace. Hence, it's the best and most reliable place to purchase your tickets for the 2024 season. You're guaranteed to catch your favorite team play live while using Ticketmaster.

According to the Ticketmaster website, as the league's official ticket marketplace, Ticketmaster has the best seats for every fixture, so you don't miss a minute of the live action, with the most diverse selection of "100% verified resale tickets" available from fellow fans.

How many primetime games does each NFL franchise have in the 2024 season?

The Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers have the 2024 primetime games with six each. Here's a list of how many primetime games the rest of the league has:

Arizona Cardinals: 1

Atlanta Falcons: 4

Baltimore Ravens: 5

Buffalo Bills: 5

Carolina Panthers: 0

Chicago Bears: 3

Cincinnati Bengals: 5

Cleveland Browns: 4

Denver Broncos: 2

Detroit Lions: 5

Green Bay Packers: 5

Houston Texans: 4

Indianapolis Colts: 1

Jacksonville Jaguars: 2

Kansas City Chiefs: 5

Las Vegas Raiders: 2

Los Angeles Chargers: 3

Los Angeles Rams: 5

Miami Dolphins: 5

Minnesota Vikings: 2

New England Patriots: 1

New Orleans Saints: 3

New York Giants: 3

Philadelphia Eagles: 5

Pittsburgh Steelers: 4

Seattle Seahawks: 4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4

Tennessee Titans: 1

Washington Commanders: 2