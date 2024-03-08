When can NFL teams sign free agents in 2024? Full schedule, available players, and more

The 2023 NFL season was a resounding success, and teams are currently enjoying the off-season. As we look forward to the 2024 season, let's consider a critical date in the off-season.

This article will highlight the free agency schedule and available players. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

When can NFL teams sign free agents?

Free agency in the NFL is when players and franchises can officially finalize a negotiated contract. The 2024 free agency begins on March 13 at 4 p.m. ET.

Free agency will run for the 2024/25 NFL season. Hence, any player without a contract can be signed or contacted throughout the upcoming campaign.

2024 NFL Free Agents list: Top 15 high-profile names available this year

Here's a look at the top 15 free agents ahead of the 2024 NFL season:

1. Chris Jones, Defensive Tackle - Kansas City Chiefs

Jones has been a critical contributor to the back-to-back Super Bowl-winning rosters in Kansas City. The Chiefs have limited cap space but will be eager to extend the iconic defensive tackle.

2. Kirk Cousins, Quarterback - Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins is a perennial Pro Bowler with playoff experience. The Minnesota Vikings icon could be an inspired addition to a playoff-contending franchise ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

3. Danielle Hunter, Edge rusher - Minnesota Vikings

Danielle Hunter is another key member of the Minnesota Vikings, an elite edge rusher with postseason experience. Hunter racked up 16.5 sacks in 2023 and has proven to be a threat against any scheme.

4. Christian Wilkins, Defensive tackle - Miami Dolphins

Christian Wilkins looks poised to become one of the best-paid interior defensive linemen in football. He's fresh off a career-high 61 pressures and entering the prime of his career.

5. Saquon Barkley, Running back - New York Giants

Saquon Barkley is a three-level running back with incredible intangibles. It's a shame that the running back market has become seriously devalued because Barkley is entering his peak.

6. Tyron Smith, Offensive tackle - Dallas Cowboys

A healthy Tyron Smith can step into any team in the NFL. The experienced tackle deserves one last major payday as he winds down an elite NFL career.

7. Jonathan Greenard, Edge rusher - Houston Texans

Jonathan Greenard was excellent in the Texans' 2023 postseason run, and he should earn himself a healthy payday. Let's see whether the Texans can keep him on a long-term basis.

8. Calvin Ridley, Wide receiver - Jacksonville Jaguars

Calvin Ridley's days as a WR1 might be over, but the speedy pass catcher can still function as a solid WR2 on a decent offence. We expect him to change teams ahead of the upcoming season.

9. Leonard Williams, Defensive end - Seattle Seahawks

Williams joined the Seahawks for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-rounder midway through last season. It's only fitting that he signs an extension to provide value for such a significant trade.

10. Mike Onwenu, Offensive Guard - New England Patriots

Mike Onwenu is an excellent guard. He could prove to be a vital part of the Patriots' rebuild. Let's see whether Robert Kraft sanctions the deal.

11. Bryce Huff, Edge rusher - New York Jets

The New York Jets have a big decision with their elite edge rusher ahead of the upcoming season.

12. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Detroit Lions

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson missed the vast majority of last season. It remains to be seen whether the Lions offer him an extension.

13. Kendall Fuller, Cornerback - Washington Commanders

Kendall Fuller was the Commanders' best cornerback by a mile last season. We'll be surprised if they don't offer him a multi-year extension.

14. Marquise Brown, Wide receiver - Arizona Cardinals

Imagine a pairing of Marquise Brown and Marvin Harrison Jr. catching passes from Kyler Murray? Chef's kiss.

15. Xavier McKinney, Safety - New York Giants

Xavier McKinney can do it all, and he'll be a solid piece on whichever franchise snags him up in free agency.