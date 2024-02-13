When can NFL teams trade? Details on important offseason dates for 2024 season

The 2023 NFL season came to a close in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium with Super Bowl 58, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs win 25-22 in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers.

For fans, the 2024 regular season begins on September 5. A lot of things will take place before then, such as making trades. That doesn't begin until the start of the new league year, which begins on March 13 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

That day will see the 2023 League Year end at 11:59:59 p.m. All 32 teams will get a personnel notice that will include every transaction turned into the League office during the period between 4:00 p.m. and 11:59:59 p.m. ET on March 13.

Several teams were announced as participants in the international games during the 2024 season, such as the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will participate in the first-ever game in South America when they play in Brazil.

Each team's opponent, along with the dates and kickoff times, will be announced when the 2024 schedule is revealed this spring.

When is the NFL trade deadline?

The trading period for 2024 begins at 4:00 p.m. on March 13, following the expiration of all 2023 player contracts. As mentioned earlier, no moves can made until 4:00 p.m. ET on March 13.

When does the NFL free agency begin?

March 11 is the start of the NFL's legal tampering period for the upcoming 2024 season. This is when teams can contact agents of the available players and begin contract negotiations. Yet actual free agency does not commence until the beginning of the official league new year on March 13 at 4 p.m. ET.

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

This year's NFL Draft will take place Detroit, Michigan at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. The event will take place between April 25-27. Before that, the prospects will be at the Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from Feb 27 - Mar 4.

2024 NFL Draft first-round order

Below is the current draft order for the draft in April:

1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

2. Washington Commanders

3. New England Patriots

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. New York Giants

7. Tennessee Titans

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears

10. New York Jets

11. Minnesota Vikings

12. Denver Broncos

13. Las Vegas Raiders

14. New Orleans Saints

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Seattle Seahawks

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

18. Cincinnati Bengals

19. Los Angeles Rams

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Miami Dolphins

22. Philadelphia Eagles

23. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Green Bay Packers

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)

28. Buffalo Bills

29. Detroit Lions

30. Baltimore Ravens

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs

