Only a few things are more representative of how intriguing the NFL coverage has grown into than Cleatus, the "NFL on Fox's" enormous robot that enjoys playing football.

Cleatus, a CGI robot, has become the recognized mascot for FOX NFL Sunday, transcending its association with Fox to become a symbol for the entire National Football League.

Its journey began in 2005 with irregular appearances, but by 2006, the performing robot became a regular fixture on Fox. In 2007, the fans elected to give the robot its official name and additional accessories.

The robot is made of plastic and is of a dark gray color. The fundamental paints are mainly white and yellow accents, with some patterns like the number "34" and the Fox Sports emblem.

In memory of the late Walter Payton, the robot dons No. 34. Payton continues to be one of the most illustrious figures in NFL history, and the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is among the league's highest honors.

The football-playing robot for Fox sports mostly appears in the program's sponsorship tags at the end of commercial breaks, certain Fox Sports broadcasts, during commercial breaks, and in brief movie and television show promos.

In addition, the robot can be seen engaging in a variety of activities, including jumping on one foot, strumming an electric guitar, stretching out his arms and legs, and dancing.

What is Cleatus the Football Robot's origin?

According to media accounts, its origin story is rather delightful.

In 2005, FOX aimed to enhance its NFL coverage, engaging in a competitive rivalry with CBS at the time. Gary Hartley, the current Executive Vice President & Creative Director at FOX Sports, received an intriguing illustration of a "hybrid mechanical football-player" from his seven-year-old son. Captivated by the peculiar drawing, Hartley believed that FOX needed a robot mascot. Subsequently, Legacy Effects was enlisted to bring the character to life.

It was during a game between the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks on September 24, 2006, that Cleatus seemingly gained self-awareness, marking a significant moment in its existence.

