  • When does Cowboys training camp start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

When does Cowboys training camp start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 24, 2024 16:06 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
When does Cowboys training camp start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more (Photo Credit: Imagn)

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2024 NFL season with great expectations and the desire to make a Super Bowl run. The Dak Prescott-led franchise is one of the most exciting teams in the NFC and their fans will be looking forward to their return for training camp.

Let's examine the full schedule, ticket info and other details for the 2024 Cowboys training camp.

When does the Dallas Cowboys training camp start?

According to the Cowboys' official website, training camp begins on July 24, when players must report to Oxnard, California. The franchise will arrive at the West Coast on July 23, before holding the opening press conference the following day. The team's first training camp practice is scheduled for July 25.

Hence, you can expect Dallas stars like Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Micah Parsons to be at the facility.

What's the full Dallas Cowboys training camp schedule?

Here's a look at the complete Cowboys' training camp schedule:

  • Tuesday, July 23, 2024: Team Charter arrives in Oxnard
  • Wednesday, July 24, 2024: Opening press conference
  • Thursday, July 25, 2024: First practice
  • Saturday, July 27, 2024: Opening Ceremony
  • Tuesday, July 30, 2024: First padded practice
  • Thursday, August 8, 2024: Joint practice with Los Angeles Rams
  • Sunday, August 11, 2024: Dallas at the Los Angeles Rams
  • Saturday, August 17, 2024, 2024: Dallas at the Las Vegas Raiders
  • Saturday, August 24, 2024: Dallas vs. LA Chargers (4:00 p.m. EDT, NFL Network)

Where can you buy Dallas Cowboys training camp tickets?

According to West Ventura County Business Alliance, admission for the 2024 Dallas Cowboys training camp is free, and tickets are not required. However, admission is on a first-come-first-served basis until capacity is reached. Public entry will open two hours before the practice sessions.

According to West Ventura County Business Alliance, paid on-site parking tickets are available for:

  • $10 a day for small vehicles (during the week)
  • $20 a day for large vehicles (during the week)
  • $20 for small vehicles (on weekends)
  • $40 for large vehicles (on weekends)

What can fans expect from the Cowboys in 2024?

Being a Dallas Cowboys fan in 2024 is an extreme sport. The franchise has built a reputation in the past three decades of excelling in the regular season but failing to do much in the postseason.

As usual, the Cowboys have one of the best rosters in the NFC Conference. However, their fans must be careful of placing too much expectations on their shoulders. Let's observe and see whether the franchise can finally break its Super Bowl curse.

