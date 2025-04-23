Dak Prescott was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. At the time, Tony Romo was the starting quarterback, hence the reason Dallas didn't need to draft a quarterback in an earlier round. Romo would later go down with a back injury and Prescott's time as a starter would come sooner rather than later.

In April 2018, Prescott did an interview with USA Today's "For The Win" and did a "Q&A" with the publication. He answered a question about his draft night experience.

Prescott revealed that it was bittersweet to be drafted in the fourth round by the Cowboys.

"Kind of that long wait. That bittersweet moment," Prescott said. "I was expecting to go Friday and ended up going Saturday. A bunch of picks happening in the fourth round, and I'm like 'jeez, I haven't gone yet.' You want to start questioning.

"But that moment I looked at my phone and it was 214 area code and it was our own Dallas Cowboys, the team I grew up being a childhood fan of, it was awesome. A bittersweet moment. The bitter part was waiting, the sweet moment was getting drafted by your childhood team and it was awesome."

The quarterback said how excited he was for him to be drafted by the team he grew up supporting, the Dallas Cowboys.

Stephen Jones showed commitment to Dak Prescott while planning for all scenarios

On Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones spoke highly of Dak Prescott and how the team is fully committed to him. He did, however, said that the team needs to be prepared in case of injury to have a solid option to backup Prescott.

“Well, we’ve got a major commitment with Dak," Jones told reporters. "And so, you weigh all of that. But I was going to add to this whole conversation that it’s very often that somebody will step up and say, ‘We got this guy right here. We’ve got him, and we just signed him under contract.’

"Well guess what? — guys get hurt. So, you bet your whole house that you got him and then all of a sudden you don’t have him. So that’s when your old mind starts saying, ‘Well, if his guy did get hurt, what would we do this year?’ There you go.“

The Cowboys showed their commitment to Dak Prescott by signing him to a four-year contract extension worth $240 million with $231 million in guaranteed money.

