When did Eagles last play in a season opener? All about Philadelphia's franchise history

The Philadelphia Eagles will play in the first game of the 2025 NFL season. The Eagles will play in the season opener at the Lincoln Financial Field versus the Dallas Cowboys on September 4.

They're playing in the season opener by winning the most recent Super Bowl game. With that in mind, let's take a trip down memory lane to the last time the Eagles played in a season opener.

When did the Philadelphia Eagles last play in a season opener?

The Philadelphia Eagles played in the 2018 season opener against the Atlanta Falcons on September 6, 2018, at Lincoln Financial Field.

The game was a rematch of the 2017 NFC divisional-round game. The Eagles defeated the Falcons 18-12 in Week 1. The match was decided by two rushing touchdowns by running back Jay Ajayi and a solitary passing touchdown by Nick Foles.

Opposing quarterback Matt Ryan recorded zero touchdowns and one interception. The Falcons did get a rushing touchdown from Tevin Coleman, but it did little to alter the game.

What are the Eagles' Super Bowl LX odds?

The Philadelphia Eagles had a sensational 2024/25 season. The Eagles powered through the regular season with excellent running from superstar RB Saquon Barkley, assured passing from eventual Super Bowl MVP QB Jalen Hurts and a stingy defense curated by Vic Fangio.

They bounced through the playoffs, beating the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders. Super Bowl LIX was the crowning moment of the campaign, as they beat the two-time defending Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs. Hence, they enter the upcoming season as favorites to retain the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

According to ESPN, the Eagles have +600 odds to win the Super Bowl. They have the joint-best odds alongside the Kansas City Chiefs to take home the biggest prize in professional football.

Here's the rest of the Top 10 odds to win it all in 2025:

Philadelphia Eagles - +600

Kansas City Chiefs - +600

Baltimore Ravens - +650

Buffalo Bills - +700

Detroit Lions - +900

San Francisco 49ers - 13-1

Washington Commanders - 16-1

Cincinnati Bengals - 16-1

Los Angeles Rams - 20-1

Green Bay Packers – 20-1

