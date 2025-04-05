When Giants GM Dave Gettleman explained reasoning behind selecting Daniel Jones in 2019 NFL draft

New York Giants star quarterback Eli Manning was 38 years old when the team picked Duke QB Daniel Jones No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL draft. Jones was being viewed as Manning's potential long-term successor.

Ad

The selection by then-Giants GM Dave Gettleman generated a lot of buzz among the fans, many of whom questioned why he picked Jones when he was projected to be a mid to late first-rounder.

Gettleman defended his selection during an interview with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer in April 2019.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The thing that convinced me about him as a player was the Senior Bowl," Gettleman said. "I watched [Jones'] three series. The first series, he was three-and-out. Series 2 and Series 3, he takes them right down the field for touchdowns. And he just looked like what a professional quarterback should look like.”

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Besides Gettleman’s statement on the Senior Bowl performance, which he attended on the advice of his mentor Ernie Accorsi, there were a few other reasons to support his selection.

Jones was 6’5” with mobility and a decent arm. He was smart, tough, and calm under pressure, a trait that impressed Gettleman. There was also a common element linking Eli Manning and Daniel Jones: They were both mentored by coach David Cutcliffe at Ole Miss and Duke, respectively.

Ad

Dave Gettleman said 2 teams wanted Daniel Jones before NY Giants

The Giants had two picks in the first round, No. 6 and No. 17, after a blockbuster trade that sent WR Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns. Surprisingly, Jones was picked as the sixth choice when many analysts termed him as a late first-round or early second-round choice.

Some analysts had ranked Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins above Jones in the draft. Moreover, Josh Allen, Ed Oliver, Devin White, and TJ Hockenson were all available for selection, so the move was deemed a huge reach by many.

Ad

Yet, Gettleman was convinced that picking Jones was the correct call. In a press conference in April 2019, he claimed there was stiff competition for the Duke QB:

"I know for a fact there were 2 teams that would've taken him in front of 17...I know that for a fact,” Gettleman said. “It’s tough, it really is. It wasn’t easy to pass up Josh Allen. For me, my background, that was very, very difficult. But I think that much of Daniel Jones.”

Ad

Daniel Jones spent six seasons with the Giants, amassing a record of 24-44-1 in 69 games as a starter. He finished with 14,582 yards with 70 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.

His best season came in 2022, when he led them to the playoffs with a 9-6-1 record. He threw for a career-high 3,205 yards that year with 15 touchdowns and just five picks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himangshu Sinha Himangshu Sinha is an NFL journalist and an MBA graduate with over four years of experience in sports journalism. Before working for Sportskeeda, Himangshu spent time with Essentially Sports and Pro-Football Network.



His favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs, and while his favorite current player is Patrick Mahomes, he also enjoyed watching Tom Brady. Given the Chiefs' incredible rise under Andy Reid, the KC HC gets the nod as Himangshu's all-time top coach.



When not watching or writing about the NFL, Himangshu loves playing different sports like cricket and badminton. He also maintains multiple social media channels on many topics, including Cricket, Sports, Pro-Wrestling, Reaction Channel, and Geopolitics. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.