Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to their second Super Bowl win in team history in February. On NFL draft day in 2020, Hurts apparently didn't see himself becoming a member of the Eagles.

In November 2022, the Eagles quarterback was a guest on the "New Heights" podcast with hosts Travis and Jason Kelce (Hurts' former teammate). He spoke about his experience ahead of the 2020 NFL draft and his thoughts when his phone rang. Hurts said that after the interview with the Philadelphia Eagles, he didn't get the impression the team would draft him.

“From the interview, I didn’t think I was gonna be an Eagle”-Hurts said about his thoughts ahead of the NFL draft.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback continued by saying:

“I know Pittsburgh had maybe the 48th pick or 40 something. Their first pick was in the second round and I thought I was going to Pittsburgh. So when I saw PA, I’m like, ‘Oh, this is Pittsburgh.' ... I had no idea”-Hurts said on the "New Heights" podcast.

It has all worked out nicely for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles since they drafted him in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. In five seasons with the Eagles, he has a 46-20 record and led the team to the postseason in all four seasons as a starting quarterback, including two Super Bowl appearances and one championship.

Jalen Hurts revealed being benched at Alabama paved the way for his success

Jalen Hurts was benched by the Alabama Crimson Tide in favor of Tua Tagovailoa during the national championship game in January 2018. Despite his past success, a lackluster first half of the game led to head coach Nick Saban making the change at quarterback.

In a recent interview with Men's Health Magazine, Jalen Hurts revealed that he was so upset that he was benched that he cried. Later, he realized that the move would create a new path for him in his football journey.

"I cried, asking him what we were gonna do. What was I gonna do? ... It takes courage to do that. ... I respected that because that paved the way for me to believe I could overcome anything."-Hurts said via Men's Health Magazine.

In January 2019, Hurts announced that he was transferring to the University of Oklahoma to continue his collegiate football career. The quarterback then led the Sooners to a Big 12 Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff, which led to his draft stock improving.

