When Josh Allen took playful jab at Travis Kelce’s approach to woo Taylor Swift

Josh Allen and Travis Kelce may play as fierce rivals in the AFC, but Allen shares a deep sense of respect for the outspoken and confident tight end. During an appearance on Kay Adams’ "Up & Adams" show in August 2023, Allen took a playful jab at Travis Kelce’s love life.
When Kay Adams asked Josh Allen for advice on how athletes can attract superstar talent, he replied,
“Not friendship bracelets. I am surprised though, it’s hard to say no to Travis Kelce. It’d be an honor too.”
Allen was referring to Kelce’s now-popular approach towards pop icon Taylor Swift using a friendship bracelet. It happened during a concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in July 2023. Being a longtime fan of Swift, Kelce attended the concert with hopes of meeting her.
Kelce was inspired by an ongoing trend that involved exchanging handmade friendship bracelets that often carried song lyrics, inside jokes or personal messages.
The Chiefs’ tight end shared his contact number. However, the plan failed miserably as Swift refused to meet anyone during her concert. The story went viral and caught public attention for Kelce’s unusual approach towards one of the most globally known celebrities.
Allen’s comments reflected Allen’s admiration for Kelce’s charisma, charm or reputation, but also acknowledged the stature of an internationally acclaimed pop star like Taylor Swift rejecting Kelce’s moves.
Josh Allen takes a different route than Travis Kelce
Interestingly, the host, Kay Adams, used Kelce’s love story as a ruse as she was curious to know about Allen’s love life. Since Allen’s interview happened in August 2023, his relationship with fiancée Hailee Steinfeld hadn’t been made public yet, despite making a few public appearances, including a sushi date in a group.
Unsurprisingly, Allen took a different route from Kelce for his relationship.
In June 2023, a source told PEOPLE that Allen and Steinfeld were in a phase of getting to know each other. When Allen appeared on an episode of the "Pardon My Take" podcast in August, he was asked about the pictures capturing his moment with Steinfeld. He responded,
“The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,”
Josh Allen publicly confirmed his relationship in July 2024, with reports of exchanging marriage vows soon. On the other hand, Kelce is also rumored to get engaged to Taylor Swift soon.
