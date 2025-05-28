Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's marriage timeline revealed days after Dion Dawkins shares 'best’ wedding gift for the couple

It has been 5 days since Buffalo Bills star Dion Dawkins revealed the "best" wedding gift he has given to Josh Allen and his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld, and fans cannot stop thinking about the couple's special day. Good news for the fans, as Allen and Steinfeld's wedding timeline has been revealed.

On Wednesday, the Associated Press reportedly revealed that Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld plan on getting married in one of the two upcoming weekends. According to AP, the timeline has been confirmed by someone close to the couple, but the exact date has been kept a secret.

While it hasn't been clear if Dawkins will be attending Josh Allen's nuptials, the offensive lineman has already gifted his wedding present to the quarterback. On Friday, Dawkins made an appearance on 'The Rich Eisen Show' and shared details about his pre-wedding gift to Allen, saying:

"I think one of the gifts that we've got Josh this season is we've sacked him the least. Well he's been sacked the least amount of times during the season. So I think that that's one of the best gifts that you know, his parents will admire and I think Josh will admire as well."

Before Dion Dawkins, it was the Buffalo Bills' coach, Brandon Beane, who talked about Josh Allen's wedding. During his guest appearance on the same show as Dawkins, earlier this month, Beane opened up about the expectations he has for the quarterback's wedding ceremony with Hailee Steinfeld.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld planned on going 'intimate' with wedding celebrations

While the guest list of Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld hasn't been revealed yet, it has been reported that the couple planned on going "intimate" with their wedding. Instead of a big celebration, the couple prefers to keep it between their inner circle.

The US Weekly released an exclusive report in March, during which an insider revealed details about Allen and Steinfeld's nuptials. Talking about how the Hawkeye actress has been "very excited" about her marriage, the source said:

"Hailee is very excited about the planning process and now that Josh is done with the season, she hopes they can have more time to make decisions together. They only have a few timeframes they can have the wedding, so they are nailing down the logistics and are location scouting right now.' It will be a very intimate but extravagant event."

While the couple has maintained secrecy around their wedding date, Hailee Steinfeld slipped an interesting detail around her wedding timeline with fiancé Josh Allen.

