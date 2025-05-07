Bills GM Brandon Beane makes surprising plea to Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld ahead of their nuptials

The wedding bells have started to ring for the Buffalo Bills star, Josh Allen, and his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld. The couple is expected to exchange vows soon, and fans are excited about their wedding day. In fact, not just fans, even Bills general manager Brandon Beane is equally excited about the quarterback's wedding.

Ad

On Tuesday, Beane made an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show." During one of the segments of his interview with Eisen, Beane joked about how he hopes "there’s good booze" at Josh Allen's wedding. Moving forward, the Bills manager talked about Steinfeld, praising the actress for her humble nature.

"I'll tell you what Rich, she is as humble as they come. She's done a lot of stuff with our local women, the wives, girlfriends of the club, and I've heard it not only from my wife, but so many of the others, like, just how down-to-earth she is for the success she's had," Beane said. [3:05]

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Moving forward, Beane confessed how Steinfeld ended up blending "right in" with the Buffalo Bills community. According to him, Steinfeld's love for the Bills has been "exact same" as her fiancé.

Beane's statement on Steinfeld and Allen's wedding came almost a month after the Hawkeye actress shared her wedding timeline.

Hailee Steinfeld revealed reason for keeping her relationship with Josh Allen private

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have maintained a level of privacy when it comes to sharing details about their relationship in public. During an interview with "Who What Wear" in February, Steinfeld gave the reason for keeping her romance out of the public eye in detail.

Ad

"When you realize that so much is already out there in every other aspect of your life, you really learn to cherish the little that isn't. It just makes things extra special, and it's just for you," Steinfeld said.

Talking about their marriage, Allen and Steinfeld plan on ditching a mega wedding ceremony. Instead, according to a previous report, the couple plans on keeping their celebrations intimate, with only limited attendees. From Brandon Beane's recent statement, we can anticipate that he’s definitely on the guest list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.