Michael Thomas took a page out of a former teammate's playbook back in Week Nine of the 2018 season. Thomas scored his lone touchdown in that game versus the Rams. After scoring, the wideout immediately went for the goalpost and pulled out a cell phone. A flag was thrown for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

He was later given a fine of $30K by the league. The former Ohio State star commented afterwards that he wanted to honor Joe Horn with that celebration.

"I paid a tribute to [Horn], tried to get the crowd going a little bit more, set the tone, have fun out there, giving people a show," said Thomas. "You gotta have fun. All these guys just catching touchdowns and celebrating with each other, having fun, getting the crowd involved. I felt like I had an opportunity to make it happen, put the game away and make a call."

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX Michael Thomas broke out the Joe Horn-inspired TD celebration Michael Thomas broke out the Joe Horn-inspired TD celebration 📞😂 https://t.co/nx7a7K3hbO

Joe Horn first used the infamous celebration back in 2003 and, like Thomas, was fined $30K. Thomas had 12 receptions for 211 yards in that 45-35 win over the Los Angeles Rams. It was the most yards and second-most receptions he had that season.

Michael Thomas ended that 2018 season leading the NFL in receptions with 125 and placed sixth in receiving yards with 1,405. It was the second-most receptions and yards in a single season in New Orleans Saints history.

He would break the franchise record in both categories the following season when he had 149 receptions and 1,725 yards. Thomas would win the AP Offensive Player of the Year award and make his third career Pro Bowl.

Where does Michael Thomas rank all-time in Saints history statistically?

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas

Playing since 2016, Michael Thomas missed the entire 2021 season due to an ankle injury. Despite of that lost season, the 30-year-old ranks fourth in yards with 6,121 yards. He trails Horn by 1,501 yards for third place in franchise history.

His 526 receptions rank him third as Marques Colston (711) and Eric Martin (532). The wideout is currently seventh in touchdowns with 35 trailing the likes of Horn, Martin, and Colston.

Most games with 10 Rec and 100 Rec Yards over last 5 seasons



Michael Thomas 14

Davante Adams 14

Antonio Brown 10

DeAndre Hopkins 10

Keenan Allen 9



Michael Thomas 14
Davante Adams 14
Antonio Brown 10
DeAndre Hopkins 10
Keenan Allen 9

Last season, Michael Thomas played in just three games for the Saints, getting 22 receptions for 171 yards and three touchdowns. The three touchdowns were the third-most on the team that season.

Thomas would look to stay healthy in this upcoming season to move up the list to become one of the best receivers in Saints history.

