When is the next NFL season's schedule getting released? Exploring expected timeline

It's been over two months since last season's Super Bowl ended, and NFL fans need to wait a few more months until the next season begins. However, the league is reportedly set to release its schedule for the 2025 season next month.

Earlier this week, Mike North, the NFL's VP of broadcast planning and scheduling, appeared on the "It’s Always Gameday in Buffalo," podcast and hinted that the schedule for next season might be released before mid-May.

"Somewhere in the May 13, 14, 15 range is probably still our target," North said.

North also explained that this year's draft in Green Bay will also play a role in adjusting the schedule for next season. There is a possibility that the schedule might change depending on veteran QB Aaron Rodgers' future.

“Of the benefits of going a little bit later with schedule release is getting a chance to see what happens in the draft,” North said. “What do any of us know, but I think we kind of a feel for the top couple of picks. But are there some trades gonna happen?

"Still waiting on a future Hall of Fame quarterback to sign somewhere maybe this year. Hopefully a lot of that is known by draft day.”

Needless to say, many fans will be looking forward to the release of the NFL schedule, which is slated to be announced next month.

Where will the NFL's Super Bowl be held in 2026?

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

The Super Bowl in 2026 will take place on Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California. Levi's Stadium is home to the San Francisco 49ers.

Next year's big game will be the 60th Super Bowl in NFL history. The matchup will be broadcast live on CBS.

This past season, at Super Bowl 59, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. It was Philly's first Lombardi Trophy success since 2018.

