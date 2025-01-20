When was the Philadelphia Eagles' last Super Bowl win? Exploring Philly's franchise history

The second-seeded Philadelphia Eagles of the NFC braved a chilly Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday and held firm as they defeated the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Rams 28–22. The Eagles have then earned a berth in the NFC championship game for the second time in the last three seasons.

Jalen Hurts and company now have just one game between them and Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles last appeared in the Super Bowl in 2022, when they participated in Super Bowl LVII, where Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 38-35 win.

The franchise last won a Super Bowl in a matchup with the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots, the then-reigning champs, in the 2017 season. Nick Foles, who began the season as the backup quarterback behind Carson Wentz, became the first backup quarterback to lead a team to a Super Bowl victory as the Eagles won 41-33.

How many Super Bowls have the Philadelphia Eagles won?

With many postseason trips and rapid transformations, the Philadelphia Eagles have become one of the NFL's most prominent teams over the past 20 years. Despite having four Super Bowl appearances, the Eagles have only ever won one Super Bowl.

In 1980, the Eagles defeated their bitter rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, 20–7, to win the NFC Championship and advance to the Super Bowl to face the Oakland Raiders, eventually losing 27-10.

The Eagles didn't make another Super Bowl until the 2004 season. That season, they defeated the Atlanta Falcons 27–10 to win the NFC Championship, then lost 24-21 in a tightly-contested game against the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX.

After defeating the Falcons 15-10 in the Divisional Round of the 2017 playoffs, the championship-starved Eagles crushed the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 in the NFC Championship. The Eagles subsequently defeated the Patriots 41-33 to win Super Bowl LII.

In Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles had the chance to add a second Super Bowl to their collection. The Chiefs, however, denied that path.

Who will the Eagles face in the NFC Championship game?

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game. The Commanders, led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, recently defeated the top-seeded Detroit Lions at Ford Field in the divisional round.

The Eagles and Commanders will clash for the third time this season in the NFC Championship game. Both teams split their regular season meetings, with Washington winning in week 11, while Philadelphia took the week 16 matchup.

