When do QBs throw at the NFL Combine? All you need to know ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Combine will feature some of college football's finest prospects showcasing their talents in front of their future NFL teams. This article will focus on the quarterbacks invited to the scouting showcase ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Quarterbacks will be throwing on Saturday, March 2, 2024, as part of the Combine's schedule. They will be joined by running backs and wide receivers at 1 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at the rest of the schedule for the 2024 NFL Combine:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Thursday, February 29, 2024: Defensive line and linebackers, 3 p.m. ET

Friday, March 1, 2024: Defensive backs and tight ends, 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024: Running backs, quarterbacks, wide receivers, 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 3, 2024: Offensive line, 1 p.m. ET

Expand Tweet

Which quarterbacks are throwing at the 2024 NFL Combine?

Ahead of the upcoming Combine, reports have revealed that the last two Heisman Trophy winners, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, will not be throwing at this year's scouting showcase. Here's a look at the quarterbacks that'll be throwing instead:

Austin Reed, Western Kentucky

Bo Nix, Oregon

Devin Leary, Kentucky

Drake Maye, North Carolina

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Joe Milton III, Tennessee

Kedon Slovis, BYU

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Michael Pratt, Tulane

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Which quarterbacks were invited to the 2024 NFL Combine?

Among the prospects invited to the NFL Combine, most eyes are on the quarterbacks on display. Here's a look at the QBs invites to this year's Combine:

Austin Reed, Western Kentucky

Bo Nix, Oregon

Caleb Williams, USC

Devin Leary, Kentucky

Drake Maye, North Carolina

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Joe Milton III, Tennessee

Jordan Travis, Florida State

Kedon Slovis, BYU

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Michael Pratt, Tulane

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

2024 NFL Draft first-round order

Ahead of the upcoming Draft, here's a look at the current first-round order:

Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers) Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Houston Texans (from the Cleveland Browns) Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans) Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs