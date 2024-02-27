  • home icon
  • NFL
  • When do QBs throw at the NFL Combine? All you need to know ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

When do QBs throw at the NFL Combine? All you need to know ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Feb 27, 2024 15:13 GMT
NFL Combine
When do QBs throw at the NFL Combine? All you need to know ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Combine will feature some of college football's finest prospects showcasing their talents in front of their future NFL teams. This article will focus on the quarterbacks invited to the scouting showcase ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Quarterbacks will be throwing on Saturday, March 2, 2024, as part of the Combine's schedule. They will be joined by running backs and wide receivers at 1 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at the rest of the schedule for the 2024 NFL Combine:

  • Thursday, February 29, 2024: Defensive line and linebackers, 3 p.m. ET
  • Friday, March 1, 2024: Defensive backs and tight ends, 3 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, March 2, 2024: Running backs, quarterbacks, wide receivers, 1 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, March 3, 2024: Offensive line, 1 p.m. ET

Which quarterbacks are throwing at the 2024 NFL Combine?

Ahead of the upcoming Combine, reports have revealed that the last two Heisman Trophy winners, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, will not be throwing at this year's scouting showcase. Here's a look at the quarterbacks that'll be throwing instead:

  • Austin Reed, Western Kentucky
  • Bo Nix, Oregon
  • Devin Leary, Kentucky
  • Drake Maye, North Carolina
  • J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
  • Joe Milton III, Tennessee
  • Kedon Slovis, BYU
  • Michael Penix Jr., Washington
  • Michael Pratt, Tulane
  • Sam Hartman, Notre Dame
  • Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Which quarterbacks were invited to the 2024 NFL Combine?

Among the prospects invited to the NFL Combine, most eyes are on the quarterbacks on display. Here's a look at the QBs invites to this year's Combine:

  • Austin Reed, Western Kentucky
  • Bo Nix, Oregon
  • Caleb Williams, USC
  • Devin Leary, Kentucky
  • Drake Maye, North Carolina
  • J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
  • Jayden Daniels, LSU
  • Joe Milton III, Tennessee
  • Jordan Travis, Florida State
  • Kedon Slovis, BYU
  • Michael Penix Jr., Washington
  • Michael Pratt, Tulane
  • Sam Hartman, Notre Dame
  • Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

2024 NFL Draft first-round order

Ahead of the upcoming Draft, here's a look at the current first-round order:

  1. Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. Minnesota Vikings
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. New Orleans Saints
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Houston Texans (from the Cleveland Browns)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Green Bay Packers
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans)
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Baltimore Ravens
  30. Detroit Lions
  31. San Francisco 49ers
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

Quick Links

Edited by Diptanil
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?