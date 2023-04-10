“It was outrageous" – When Rob Gronkowski had his say on erotica in Tom Brady movie

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady were teammates for 11 seasons. They were one of the NFL's best offensive duos. Now, both have retired from the league as Brady called it a career this offseason.

The movie "80 for Brady" came out this year, which briefly mentioned the former four-time All-Pro tight end in an interesting way.

The film fleetlingly highlighted the 2014 novel “A Gronking to Remember: Book One in the Rob Gronkowski Erotica Series." It is about a woman who desires Gronkowski after seeing him play football on television.

In an interview with TODAY in January, Gronk shared his thoughts on the erotic novel that was featured in the film.

Gronkowski said:

"It was impressive. And I was reading a couple of pages. It was outrageous."

TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager mentioned that the Tom Brady film used a fictional book based on the original novel titled "Between A Gronk and a Hard Place." Jane Fonda's character admits that she wrote "Gronk erotica."

Fonda portrayed Trish, an 80-year-old woman who traveled with her three friends to watch Brady and the New England Patriots play in Super Bowl 51. Fonda's character shared a sensuous moment with Rob Gronkowski in the film when she and the former Patriots tight end met in a locker room.

Rob Gronkowski and his Hall of Fame career

Not only did the five-time Pro Bowler star on the big screen, but he was an even bigger star on the football field. In his first nine seasons with New England, Gronkowski had 521 receptions, 7,861 yards, and 79 touchdowns. He and his team won three Super Bowls.

He's the Patriots' all-time leader in touchdowns, second in yards, and fifth in receptions.

The former Arizona Wildcats star retired after the 2018 season but later joined Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in April 2020. There, he won his fourth Super Bowl in his first season with the team.

In two seasons with Tampa Bay, he had 100 receptions, 1,425 yards, and 13 touchdowns. He called it a career for good before the start of last season. Overall, his 92 touchdowns are the third-most in NFL history among tight ends.

