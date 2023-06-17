Create

When Shannon Sharpe got Dwayne Johnson endorsement on hot Tom Brady take - “Let’s get em”

By LaDarius Brown
Modified Jun 17, 2023 19:15 GMT
When Shannon Sharpe gets Dwayne Johnson's endorsement on Tom Brady take

Shannon Sharpe has one of the biggest followings on social media with his honest, and sometimes, harsh takes. However, the Pro Football Hall of Famer took to Instagram to share an image of him as "Yak Adam."

The image is a play on the character Black Adam played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Johnson saw the image and left a comment on the post.

"Yak Adam" image shared by Sharpe on his Instagram
Johnson's response to Sharpe's post

Shannon Sharpe and his Instagram post came around a week after his comments about Tom Brady. On "Undisputed", Sharpe was critical of how the then-Tampa Bay Buccaneers star played in a loss against the Steelers.

Here's what Sharpe said about Brady during the last season:

"Brady was awful and he's been awful all year long and a lot of people are afraid to say it because they don't wanna upset Tom Brady. But here under the Fox umbrella, we use the term fair and balanced.
"And fair is, he's been terrible. His lowest QBR since QBR has been into existence (2006), his lowest touchdown passed through six games. Lowest yard per attempt. He's awful [...] He missed Saturday walkthrough. He missed 11 days in training camps. He doesn't practice on Wednesday."
Unc Shannon sharpe absolutely killed Tom Brady for losing to the Steelers 😭😭😭😭😭Look at Skip bayless 🤣🤣 https://t.co/0A7Xu9FIUT

Brady threw for 243 yards and a touchdown on 25 of 40 passing in the 20-18 loss. The former NFL tight end's "Yak Adam" post possibly indicated that he was on-point and Johnson's comment was confirmation.

Is Shannon Sharpe still on Undisputed?

Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe
Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe

The Denver Broncos legend left the show following the conclusion of this year's NBA Finals. He joined "Undisputed" in 2016 alongside sports personality Skip Bayless.

It has been widely reported that Shannon Sharpe left the show due to his comments regarding Brady, which upset Bayless. The destination is unknown where the 54-year-old will do next as he took his popular Club Shay Shay podcast with him.

