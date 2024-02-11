When do Super Bowl winners go to Disney World? All about post mega-event celebrations

The Super Bowl Disney World trip is a decades-long NFL tradition. Since 1987, Super Bowl MVPs have been treated to a trip to "The Happiest Place on Earth."

Typically, Super Bowl winners go to Disney World the day after the Super Bowl. On that day, the chosen player usually participates in a Disney World or Disneyland parade.

Who was the first Super Bowl winner to go to Disney World?

New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms was the first player to benefit from the tradition. The Super Bowl XXI MVP uttered the magical words, "I'm going to go to Disney World!" the rest is history.

Since 1987, at least one Super Bowl-winning player has uttered the phrase in all but one year (2005) when there weren't any commercials following Super Bowl XXXIX.

It was a brief blip in the campaign, which has resumed standard service every year in the nearly two decades since.

Who is the latest Super Bowl winner to go to Disney World?

After a win in last year's Super Bowl game, Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes declared that he was "going to Disneyland."

Interestingly, about a decade before, Mahomes sent out a tweet as a 17-year-old, saying:

"I bet it feels great to be the quarterback who gets to say 'I'm going to Disney World' after winning the Super Bowl."

Talk about speaking into existence, but years later, in 2020, Mahomes was that quarterback saying:

"I'm going to Disney World", after winning the Big Game.

Mahomes will look to earn his third all-expense paid trip to Disney World in Sunday's Super Bowl game as he takes on the San Francisco 49ers.

2024 Super Bowl MVP odds

Here's a look at the favorites to earn a trip to Disney World after Super Bowl 2024:

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs: +140

Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers: +200

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers: +450

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs: +2100

Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers: +3500

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs: +3500

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers: +4600

Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs: +7000

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers: +7000

Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers: +10000

Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs: +14000

The odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.