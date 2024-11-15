"You have to let other people win": When Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen comforted their children after QB's Super Bowl loss vs Eagles

NFL legend Tom Brady has seen more success at the biggest stage of football than anyone else. With seven Super Bowl victories, his tally even surpasses that of any NFL team. But even the mighty Brady has faced defeat.

His last Super Bowl loss was against a spirited Eagles team in 2018, which was also his only Super Bowl loss in front of his kids.

Since this wasn't Brady's first Super Bowl loss, he was able to absorb the emotions. But for his daughter Vivian, then 5, and son Benjamin, then 8, it was difficult.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For the kids, Brady was unbeatable, or so they thought. Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen had to intervene to comfort the crying kids, setting an example of good behavior in difficult times.

Trending

According to USA Today, she gave her kids an important life lesson:

"Sometimes you have to let other people win. We have to share. Sharing is caring."

Gisele Bundchen's children were devastated by Tom Brady's loss

The Philadelphia Eagles had just won their first Super Bowl in their third attempt against the defending champion New England Patriots 41-33 in a high-scoring thriller. Brady was below his usual standards that night, completing only 28 of 48 passes for 505 yards and three touchdowns.

In the last quarter, the Patriots could only score seven points against the Eagles' 12. Watching this, Vivian blurted out:

"The Eagles won the Super Bowl!"

Mother Bündchen comforted her, saying:

"Just this time. Daddy won five times. They never won before." She added, "Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes."

Interestingly, the Eagles had lost their previous Super Bowl match against the same opponent in 2005, when Brady was relatively new.

Gisele Bundchen congratulates the Eagles and Patriots

After the loss, Brady congratulated the Eagles and then went to his family. The children were happy to see their father as he briefly stopped to say hello. He left for the locker room as Bündchen congratulated the Eagles team.

Bündchen later posted a picture on Instagram where Brady was hugging one of his kids after the game. She congratulated the Patriots for their performance, writing:

"Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!"

Brady then never lost a Super Bowl in front of his kids again, winning Super Bowl rings in 2019 with the Patriots and then in 2022 with the Bucs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.