When Vikings star Justin Jefferson explained why he has not upgraded to $10 million mansion

Football’s Greatest Moment, a fan account on X, posted a throwback clip on Saturday, featuring Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The caption read:

"Vikings WR Justin Jefferson on why he still lives in a smaller townhouse as shown on the Netflix show ‘Receiver.’”

In the clip, Jefferson speaks about the reason behind not living in a big house despite owning millions, courtesy of his record-breaking deal with the Vikings. He said:

"I'm one person, I ain't got no big family. I don't need to be in no $10 million mansion. That's not something I came from."

Jefferson has a daughter named Stella, the daughter of his ex-girlfriend Andrea Galea. But as per the court’s order, Stella mostly lives with Galea but is allowed to have visits from Jefferson. Thus, Jefferson is alone in his house, justifying his rationale for not owning a big home. He added:

"I grew up with parents that were grateful for what they had, and I was grateful for what I grew up with,” Jefferson continued. “I never grew up having no big old house. Maybe I'll move onto that, maybe not. I guess we'll find out sooner or later."

Jefferson’s words were captured during the filming of the Netflix docu-series Receivers, which is considered a sister series to Quarterback.

It was released in June 2024, featuring popular wide receivers like Davante Adams, Deebo Samuel, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Justin Jefferson. The taping for the series began in 2023 and finished before Jefferson received a massive contract extension.

Jefferson signed a $140 million, four-year contract in June 2024. With an APY of $35 million, he became the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. By the time his rookie contract ended, he had earned a little over $13 million.

Despite earning millions, Jefferson preferred his humble lifestyle while living in a modest $405,000 house in Louisiana. It includes more than two bedrooms, bathrooms, a living space, a dining room and a kitchen. It isn’t too far from his practice area.

Justin Jefferson credits his parents for financial planning

During an interview with GQ magazine in 2021, Jefferson revealed how he spent the first $1 million he earned through the NFL. He said:

“I got a townhouse in Minnesota.”

Jefferson credits his parents for teaching him how to handle his finances and making a choice between renting and owning a house. Although he would have preferred a condo, that would have been too small for him and his dog.

As he said, things may change in the future and he may, indeed, choose a bigger house. However, as of now, he seems to relish living comfortably in a compact home.

