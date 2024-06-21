  • NFL
  • When does Vikings training camp start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

When does Vikings training camp start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 21, 2024 14:57 GMT
NFL: Minnesota Vikings Training Camp
When does Vikings training camp start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more (Picture credit: Imagn)

The Minnesota Vikings had a productive offseason. The franchise was active in the 2024 NFL Draft, signed a few solid pieces in free agency and gave Justin Jefferson a blockbuster contract extension.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, let's examine the training camp, ticket details and more from the NFC powerhouse.

When does the Minnesota Vikings training camp start?

According to the Vikings' official website, training camp begins on July 27 and ends on Aug. 8. The camp will feature Vikings stars interacting with their fans in a conducive scenery.

Furthermore, Vikings fans will get a close look at their new franchise quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, as he prepares for live play with the pros.

also-read-trending Trending

What's the full Minnesota Vikings training camp schedule?

Here's a look at the complete Vikings training camp schedule:

  • Saturday, July 27, 2024: Open noon to 5 p.m., practice at 2:30 p.m.
  • Monday, July 29, 2024: Open noon to 5 p.m., practice at 2:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 30, 2024: Open noon to 5 p.m., practice at 2:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 31, 2024: Open noon to 5 p.m., practice at 2:30 p.m.
  • Friday, August 2, 2024: Open noon to 5 p.m., practice at 2:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, August 3, 2024: Open noon to 5 p.m., practice at 2:30 p.m.
  • Monday, August 5, 2024: Open 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., practice at 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, August 7, 2024: Open noon to 5 p.m., practice at 2:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, August 8, 2024: Open noon to 5 p.m., practice at 2:30 p.m.

Where can you buy Minnesota Vikings training camp tickets?

According to the Vikings' official website, training camp tickets are readily available to season ticket members. The general public can reserve tickets starting at 10 a.m. on July 25.

Tickets for a day's practice cost $5 for adults, and entry for children is free. For a night's practice, adults pay $10 and children pay $5.

What can fans expect from the Vikings in 2024?

Kirk Cousins has departed Minnesota for Atlanta, and the Vikings have replaced him with CFP National champion J.J. McCarthy. Hence, it's a case of out with the experience and in with the youth at quarterback.

Vikings fans will hope that their team performs much better than they did in 2023. They'll aim for a postseason run in an open conference, and fingers crossed, McCarthy will develop a telepathic connection with Justin Jefferson.

The Vikings are entering an important season in their rebuild, and anything other than a winning season will likely be viewed as a failure.







