When does Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season start? Week 1 schedule, dates & more

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is now less than four months away. The entire schedule for the season will be released on Thursday night, May 12th at 8:00 PM ET on the NFL Network, complete with all of the dates, times and channels for every game of the upcoming season. Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season will officially kick off with Thursday Night Football on September 8th at 8:20 PM ET on NBC Network Television.

What does Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season feature?

Los Angeles Rams Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams will play host to the opening game of the season as the defending Super Bowl LVI champions for the 2021 season. The game will be played at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

It has become a yearly tradition in the NFL for the defending Super Bowl champion to host the kick-off game the following season. The Los Angeles Rams will continue that tradition, which will also include a ceremony where they will raise the banner for their Super Bowl championship at their home stadium. The rest of the world will watch as they celebrate their victory in the 2021 season.

Head coach Sean McVay will look to get the Rams off to a fast start in the 2022 season. The Rams are built to win again this year as the vast majority of their key players are returning for another run, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

NFL @NFL (by



: 2022 NFL Schedule Release -- Tonight at 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork Every team's strength of schedule for next season.(by @Upwork : 2022 NFL Schedule Release -- Tonight at 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork Every team's strength of schedule for next season. 👀 (by @Upwork)📺: 2022 NFL Schedule Release -- Tonight at 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork https://t.co/VCIjmsNK13

2022 NFL season Week 1 schedule

Week 1 of the season will feature a full set of 16 games, with all 32 teams opening their season between September 8th and September 12th. Like most weeks of the season, Week 1 will feature Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football and a full slate of games all day on Sunday. Here are the Week 1 match-ups so far.

NFL @NFL



: 2022 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday at 8pm ET on The hardest schedule vs. the easiest schedule.: 2022 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday at 8pm ET on @nflnetwork The hardest schedule vs. the easiest schedule. 👀📺: 2022 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday at 8pm ET on @nflnetwork https://t.co/UiytMHKHQY

Thursday, September 8th

Los Angeles Rams vs. TBD, 8:20 PM ET on NBC

Sunday, September 11th

Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM ET

Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 PM ET

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Giants, 1:00 PM ET

Washington Commanders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

Chicago Bears vs. San Francisco 49ers

LIVE POLL Q. Wil the Rams win the Super Bowl in the 2022 season? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell