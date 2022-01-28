When will Ben Roethlisberger be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame?

On Thursday morning, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made the announcement that everyone knew was coming. In a video posted to his Twitter account, the 18-year veteran spoke about his time as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers and how grateful he was to have played for such a great city and their loyal fans.

What is up next for Ben Roethlisberger in terms of the National Football League? Without a doubt, an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be next on the list for Big Ben.

Ben Roethlisberger will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2027

The announcement from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that he is officially retiring from the NFL puts him five years out before his name will appear on the Pro Football Hall of Fame Ballot. He will first be eligible to be inducted in 2027, which was announced on the official Pro Football Hall of Fame Twitter page on Thursday.

The next question that many fans will ask is, will he be a first ballot Hall of Famer? The resume speaks for itself.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him as their future quarterback, and then Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher said, at the time, he was the franchise quarterback for the organization. This is something he definitely lived up to throughout his 18-year tenure.

As a rookie, he was initially pegged to sit behind Tommy Maddox and not get a significant amount of playing time, but that all changed in Week 2 with an injury to the starting quarterback. He went 13-0 as a starter, the most by a rookie quarterback in the history of the National Football League, earning him the Offensive Rookie of the year award. The Pittsburgh Steelers won the Super Bowl in just his second season in the league.

Ben Roethlisberger went on to be a two-time Super Bowl winner and was named to the Pro Bowl six times in his career. He also never had a losing season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is currently the only NFL quarterback to have four games of 500+ passing yards. And his 64,088 career passing yards put him at fifth on the list for most ever by an NFL quarterback.

His 165 regular-season career wins put him at fifth on the all-time list.

All of that will likely make him eligible as a first ballot Hall of Fame inductee to receive his gold jacket beginning in 2027.

