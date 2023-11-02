When will Deebo Samuel return? Latest on 49ers WR's Injury

San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel's injury has come at the worst time possible for the team. The Swiss army knife is one of the 49ers' most important players, as his versatility helps Kyle Shanahan line up in various ways against formidable opponents.

However, following a Week 5 injury, the 49ers have gone on a five-game losing skid. Here is the latest update regarding Samuel's injury and his likely return date:

Deebo Samuel Injury Update

The San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver is currently sidelined with a shoulder issue sustained against the Cleveland Browns. According to Josh Dubow of AP News, Samuel was set to miss a minimum of two games due to the injury.

Heading into Week 9, Samuel has missed the last two NFL games, which coincidentally ended in losses for his team. That means that we can expect Samuel to be back in the near future. Of course, his team won't want to rush him back to action in order not to risk their versatile pass catcher reinjuring the shoulder.

What happened to Deebo Samuel?

Deebo Samuel suffered a hairline fracture in his shoulder during his team's Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Samuel sustained the injury on the very first play of the game. Following his injury, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that a CT scan determined the extent of the injury, and Samuel will be out for his team's Week 7 and Week 8 games against the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively.

The Bengals will be optimistic that their dynamic offensive threat will be back after the bye week when the 49ers travel to Jacksonville to face off against the Jaguars in Week 10. The game promises to be an enthralling one, as both teams have elite offenses and intelligent playcallers.

When will Deebo Samuel return?

We expect Samuel to be fit and ready to go for his side's Week 10 game against the Trevor Lawrence-led Jacksonville Jaguars. By that time, Samuel could have been away for the Gridiron for at least three weeks, enough time to heal his shoulder.

The San Francisco 49ers need Samuel as soon as possible, as the franchise is currently going through the worst losing streak in some time. The team needs all the offensive firepower that they can get, and he is undoubtedly one of their biggest offensive pieces.