When will Justin Jefferson return? Vikings WR's return timeline explored

This past offseason, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was close to signing a contract extension, but both parties were unable to reach an agreement. Jefferson, the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, entered the season hoping to increase his value.

He suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Jefferson was later placed on the Injured Reserve, which indicates that the star receiver will be sidelined for a long period.

When will Justin Jefferson return?

Minnesota Vikings v Carolina Panthers

As per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Justin Jefferson will be sidelined for a period of at least four to six weeks. He will have further tests that will provide clarity about whether he will return to play this season.

Ahead of Week 6, the Minnesota Vikings are 1-4 to start the season and are basically knocked out of playoff contention. As a result, there is a possibility that Jefferson might not return to play at all this season to eliminate the risk of re-aggravating the hamstring injury.

Justin Jefferson will likely stay with the Vikings

Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings

There is a sense around the league that the Vikings could trade some of their star players ahead of the trade deadline. Kirk Cousins was the most possible trade candidate, but it seems like the quarterback will play out this season in Minnesota.

Moreover, even if Cousins ends up getting traded or leaves in free agency, Jefferson is likely to sign a new deal and continue playing for the Vikings. If the franchise is able to land a top draft pick they could draft quarterbacks like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Michael Penix Jr.. These quarterbacks will fit in their star receiver's timeline, and provide a brighter future for the franchise.

The Vikings will play against the Chicago Bears in Week 6 without Justin Jefferson, and it will be interesting to see how Cousins plays alongside Jordan Addison.