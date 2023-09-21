When will Kyler Murray return? Injury update of Cardinals QB for Fantasy Football

Kyler Murray and his presence on the field have been missed by both the Cardinals and fantasy owners. Since being taken as the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the quarterback has become a reliable option in fantasy football. He had 285.3 PPR points, making him the QB8 in fantasy in that 2019 season.

The former University of Oklahoma star did even better the following season in fantasy, ending that season as a QB3 in PPR leagues with 378.3 points. The 2021 season saw Murray as a QB10 while being a QB18 last season.

Murray has shown that he is a reliable option when healthy for fantasy owners. The question is how his most recent injury update impacts those who are in fantasy football.

When will Kyler Murray return?

The two-time Pro Bowler took to TikTok to post a video showing him working out and rehabbing after suffering an ACL injury last season. Murray shared in the video he was eager to get back under center and return the trust that others have shown in him:

“I tore my ACL 8 months ago," he said. "This is the only major injury I’ve had. I’ve never missed the game like this. I’m itching to get back. You learn a lot about yourself in these types of moments. To those of you who ride with me, support me, speak up for me, I appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. I won’t let us down. Soon.”

It remains unknown just how soon he'll be cleared to play. Last month, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon stated Murray would “get out there when he’s ready to go". There has been no up-to-date status has been released from the organization about when they expect Murray to resume football activities.

Murray was placed on injured reserve in August, meaning he's going to miss the Cardinals' first four games. Arizona has already played two games this season with hopes Murray will be ready after their next two games.

Kyler Murray Fantasy Outlook 2023

The 2018 AP College Football Player of the Year is still available in most fantasy leagues, meaning he could still help your team. A reason for the trepidation for some fantasy owners is whether he'll fully recover from his injury this season. His ADP sat at No. 153, meaning he was there for the taking in late rounds.

Those who do have him on their fantasy team are stashing him in hopes he could help their team late in the season. Murray's fantasy outlook depends on when he can step on the field this season.

If the Cardinals' season goes south, there might not be a reason to risk another injury to their franchise quarterback. Nonetheless, pick up him if your quarterback situation isn't ideal on your fantasy team.