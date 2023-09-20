Austin Ekeler injury update: Latest on Chargers RB for Fantasy Football Week 3

It's another week where Austin Ekeler is not practicing on Wednesday, casting a shadow of doubt on his presence for the Los Angeles Chargers game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The running back suffered an ankle injury in the Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins, did not play against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 and his status for the contest against the Vikings is now unclear.

Austin Ekeler is missing on the Chargers' offense

Austin Ekeler injury update

The running back once again missed practice due to his ankle injury and it's unclear if he'll be healthy soon.

Head coach Brandon Staley said on Wednesday that there's no timetable for his return, which is obviously a big loss for the Los Angeles Chargers.

If you're thinking about picking Joshua Kelley on the waivers to cope with Ekeler's absence, don't do it. The strength of the Chargers' offense lies in the passing game, with Justin Herbert being one of the best quarterbacks in the league while the trio of wide receivers composed of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Quentin Johnston is also way above the average. They're going to pass a lot.

Against the Tennessee Titans, Kelley amassed just 39 yards on 13 carries, which is far from a good number. With Ekeler out, you should avoid Chargers running backs at all.

What happened to Austin Ekeler?

He missed last week's game against the Tennessee Titans and it's not clear when he'll be back. It seems that his ankle injury isn't healing quickly enough as the team was expecting.

On Wednesday, he was seen on the practice field with the rest of the team, but he wasn't taking any reps or doing any work. After practice, the team listed him as DNP.

When he was listed as doubtful for Friday's injury report, Los Angeles was optimistic that he'd return for the Week 3 game. Another missed practice erased most of its optimist.

When will Austin Ekeler return?

With Brandon Staley pointing out there's no timetable for an official return, it's all a hopeful guess at this point. The Los Angeles Chargers will face the Minnesota Vikings and the Las Vegas Raiders in the upcoming weeks before having a bye in Week 5.

If Ekeler misses the next game and the team falls to 0-3, he might play against the Raiders out of desperation to salvage the season. If the Chargers win the game, however, they might wait until his ankle fully heals, giving him one extra week to recover with the bye week.