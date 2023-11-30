When will the new XFL season start? All about league’s merger with USFL

The new XFL season will have a new format and provide a completely new experience for fans and viewers. That's because the league completed a merger with the USFL, with both spring leagues turning into one with the goal of enhancing the product's quality and winning over NFL fans.

Although the USFL and the XFL emerged at different times and had a different way of working, neither of them was able to really compete with the NFL even with the famous league having its offseason during springtime. They decided to join forces in September, and the merger was officially approved today, November 30.

As such, the new season will kick off on March 30, 2024. It will be almost 50 days after Super Bowl LVIII, which will happen on February 11, 2024 at the Allegiant Stadium, in Nevada. The XFL's owner is famous actor Dwayne Johnson.

When did Dwayne Johnson purchase the XFL? How much did he pay for it?

Dwayne Johnson joined a team effort alongside RedBird Capital and Dany Garcia to buy the league from Vince McMahon for $15 million in August 2020. This was three months after the league declared bankruptcy.

Vince McMahon, who is also the owner of WWE, started the new league in 2001 alongside WWF and NBC, but the league's poor ratings made it last just one season.

Its return in 2020 created hype around the country, especially due to innovations and rules that even caught the attention of the NFL. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the league to shut down after just five weeks.

With 'The Rock' buying the league from Vince McMahon, plans to return spring football were put in place and the league was back right after Super Bowl LVII.

Which former NFL players have been playing in the XFL?

Some quarterbacks who spent time in the National Football League have had a good career in the spring league. This includes Kyle Sloter, Ben DiNucci, and Case Cookus, who are some of the league's biggest stars.

Recently, owner Dwayne Johnson was very excited to see former Denver Broncos and Houston Texans running back Philip Lindsay join the league by signing with the Seattle Sea Dragons.