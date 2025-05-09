When will Roger Goodell retire? NFL insider weighs in on NFL commissioner's career tenure

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell doesn't appear likely to retire from his position when his current contract expires in 2027, according to insiders. Goodell, who has been the commissioner since 2006, has no near-future retirement plans.

The Athletic's Senior NFL Insider Dianna Russini shared her perspective on the commissioner's future on the Thursday episode of the Scoop City podcast.

"He's making what, roughly 60 to 65 million a year — I was at the owners meeting a few weeks ago, and from what I gather, he still wants to do this. So that tells me he wants another contract extension. I think a lot of owners really like him," said Russini.

This assessment contradicts statements made when Goodell had signed his third contract extension in 2017. At that time, then-league spokesman Joe Lockhart had said:

"The Commissioner has been clear that he views this as his last contract." Eight years later, Goodell is now working under his fourth extension, which runs through 2027."

Roger Goodell had ambitious plans of $25 billion per year in revenues for the NFL in 2027

ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. provided comparable analysis during an interview with John Ourand for Puck's newsletter. Van Natta pointed to Goodell's on-field financial success as a primary reason he has had staying power with the league.

"He has been able to grow the NFL's revenues in a remarkable way," Van Natta told Ourand.

"He set an audacious goal of $25 billion annual revenues for the NFL by 2027. He's going to meet it. And he has managed to do all of that and keep all of these owners happy. That's a real feat."

The financial success under Roger Goodell's leadership provides strong motivation for both the commissioner and team owners to maintain their relationship. Under his watch, the NFL generated $13 billion in revenue through the 2023 season, with targets set for nearly doubling that figure by 2027.

He made an announcement about taking the NFL draft to Washington, D.C. in 2027. During that announcement, Roger Goodell had predicted:

"We believe we'll be well over a million fans when we come here to D.C. in 2027."

The question of succession looms large as the NFL considers its leadership beyond Roger Goodell. Mike Florio of NBC Sports noted in February 2025 that no clear successor has emerged.

"None of the usual suspects who emerge from time to time have the chops to do the job the way Goodell does it," Florio wrote.

Age represents the primary question mark regarding Roger Goodell's future. Currently 65, he will be 73 by the end of the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement in 2030 should he continue in his role.

