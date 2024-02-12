Where is Donna Kelce sitting today? All about Travis Kelce’s mother’s Super Bowl plans

Travis Kelce is playing in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five seasons, and Donna Kelce is again sitting in the stands to watch his son play in the big game. If last year she had to suffer with her sons playing in the two teams, this year she's only concerned about the Kansas City Chiefs.

That's not to say the family isn't suffering watching the game. Donna Kelce was spotted in a lovely moment with her other son, Jason Kelce, All-Pro center for the Philadelphia Eagles, as they watched the game against the San Francisco 49ers.

But lately, such was Donna's nervousness, she was spotted sitting alone in the stands with a cellphone in hand while the game unfolded. With Travis Kelce clashing with Andy Reid on the sidelines, it's clear that the moment has everyone in the Kelce family breathing slowly.

What was the romantic gesture made by Travis Kelce to Taylor Swift?

When Travis Kelce scored his first touchdown of the night for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills during the Divisional Round, he reserved the moment to make a small tribute to his girlfriend, superstar singer Taylor Swift, with a heart gesture with his hands.

Taylor Swift was at the Highmark Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round, a game in which they created the first Chiefs' upset of the playoffs. The singer has been in a relationship with the tight end since the start of the season, and has even traveled to away games as the stretch run of the season gets tougher.

She was not the only star at Kelce's box during the game, as his brother, Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce, had also traveled to Buffalo to watch the AFC Divisional Round contest. Jason has been spotted shirtless and drinking a lot of beers, even as the temperature is extremely cold.

Taylor Swift faced an uphill battle to be present at the game, but she has made it to Las Vegas after a long flight from a Saturday concert in Japan.