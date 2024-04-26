Where will Blake Corum get drafted? Exploring Michigan RB’s draft stock

One of the top running backs in the draft is still available in Blake Corum. The National Championship-winning halfback was part of an overall weaker class that didn't have top-shelf talent to go in the early first round like Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs in 2023. That said, he can still easily be a contributor to a good team and he could end up being a valuable Day 2 pick.

Here's where he might get drafted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Where is Blake Corum going?

Given how rookie running backs are used in today's NFL, there's a very good chance Blake Corum gets drafted to either be the starter or have a really big role on an offense.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

Before the draft, the most likely landing spot for Corum was the Los Angeles Chargers. They desperately need a running back and he knows coach Jim Harbaugh well. Depending on how the first part of the second round goes, he might be a stretch in Round 2, but at 69th overall (round three pick for LA), he'd be a great selection.

Blake Corum has a lot of potential landing spots in the 2024 NFL Draft

The New York Giants pick right after them in the third round, and they are another team in huge need of a halfback. Saquon Barkley is gone, and his absences due to injury over the years have showcased that they lack depth in that position.

The Arizona Cardinals pick in that range as well, and they make some sense as a landing spot for a running back. They've added a great wide receiver prospect in Marvin Harrison Jr., so why not round out the offense around Kyler Murray?

If there's an early run on running backs, it could force some teams in the back end of Round 2 to take someone like Corum a little early. That could be the Dallas Cowboys, who might be interested in replacing Tony Pollard.

Other teams that should be keeping tabs on the former Michigan running back include the Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals and the Carolina Panthers. Additionally, at a certain point, someone of Corum's caliber becomes a value pick for every team.

2024 NFL Draft: Best remaining players available after Day 1