Where will Jalen Royals get drafted? Projecting best fit for Utah State WR

Jalen Royals is one of the many solid wide receiver prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class. His combination of size and speed is likely to be desirable by teams in need of upgrading the position. He is currently expected to be a day-two pick and projected to be an immediate contributor in the right offensive system.

Jalen Royals' NFL Draft projection

Jalen Royals

Jalen Royals is an intriguing wide receiver prospect with an impressive atheltic background, that includes him being a standout in basketball and track. He joined the Utah State Aggies football team late in his collegitate career, but made a major impact after the transition.

He set a school record in 2023 with 15 touchdown receptions and also eclipsed 1,000 yards. He turned in another solid year in his final season that included 55 receptions and 834 yards. He measures 6'0" tall and weighs 205 punds, while also running the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds at the 2025 NFL Combine.

All of this has resulted in Royals being projected as a day two pick this year. According to NFL Draft Buzz, he is most likely to be selected late in the second round and profiles as an outside receiver for whichever team eventually picks him.

Jalen Royals' best 2025 NFL Draft landing spots

#3 - Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens signed DeAndre Hopkins to theoretically improve their wide receievrs for the upcoming season. The veteran is nearing the end of his career, so they still need to address their future at the position. They have one of the most talented overall rosters in the NFL, so they have a ton of flexibility with their draft picks. Royals could be on their radar in the second or third round this year.

#2 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are in desperate need of playmakers in their overall weak offensive roster. Jalen Royals could realistic be their best wide receievr if they were to draft him this year. Adam Thielen is nearing the end of his career, while Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker are unproven, so finding another option in the first few rounds would be a wise startegy.

#1 - Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are relatively weak at wide receiver, especially on the outside of their formations. Improving in this area could help them to take another step forward after falling short in the playoffs once again last year. Royals sppears to be a solid fit for what they are currently missing.

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

