Where will Spencer Rattler get drafted? Projecting best fit for South Carolina QB

Spencer Rattler was not one of the six first-round quarterbacks selected in the 2024 NFL draft. Teams went all in on finding their next franchise QB in the first round, with all six of those coming within 12 picks. There was a real run on the position, leaving Rattler as arguably the best player left for any team still searching.

There are a few teams that could still be in the market, perhaps even some who might make Rattler a starter in 2024. After a blistering first round for the position, here's what the market looks like for the former South Carolina product.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Spencer Rattler's NFL Draft projection

Even though there's been an absolute run on quarterbacks in the NFL draft thus far, it's hard to see Spencer Rattler being way overdrafted like some others. Many of those taken were considered second-round prospects, but Rattler was not.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

However, there are still teams that could be interested in him in the third round or later. The Las Vegas Raiders didn't get a quarterback, and it's unlikely they fully trust their future with Aidan O'Connell. Thus, picking Rattler at 77 makes a lot of sense.

The Los Angeles Rams could be looking into an eventual succession plan for Matthew Stafford, and he could be their pick at 83. It may be a reach, but finding a succession plan for Daniel Jones might be in the New York Giants' thoughts at 70th overall.

The Pittsburgh Steelers at 84 is a good spot, too. Russell Wilson is on a one-year deal and they didn't pick up Justin Fields' option, making him a one-year player, too. For the future, it might be wise to grab someone who can sit behind them and take over next year when both are free agents.

Spencer Rattler will have plenty of suitors

The Cleveland Browns at 85 are probably looking for someone to eventually take over from Deshaun Watson (or even usurp him), so Rattler could very well be on their big board.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (89) and New York Jets (111) could be in on the former South Carolina starter if he falls to them, which is very possible. He's arguably the best remaining QB, but that's more a product of the run on the position than his caliber.