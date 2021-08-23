Where will Tom Brady rank on the NFL's top 100 players of 2021 list?

Every year, the NFL puts together a (not-so) shortlist of the best players in the NFL. Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson and Aaron Donald have been some of the top-rated players in the last few years. The full list of the top 100 players is almost complete, after slowly trickling out the players over the last couple of weeks.

We know the top 90 players, but who will end up in the top ten? Most importantly, Tom Brady's name has not been called yet. Where will the de facto face of the NFL finish?

Where will Tom Brady land in the top ten players of 2021?

These countdowns always bring about a level of stress because as the list counts down, two realities slowly settle in. For Tom Brady, he's either one of the top ten NFL players of the year, or he's not even in the top 100.

"Obviously the 1st person I met was @TomBrady & he introduced himself as if I didn't know who the hell he was"@jharrison9292 said he wanted to hate Tom but he was too nice 😂 & he had NO problems with his time in New England #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/RSr81GdMRM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 18, 2021

It will be the shock of the year if the Super Bowl-winning quarterback doesn't even make the top 100 players just six and a half months later. That means his inclusion in the top-100 is practically guaranteed, but where?

Quarterbacks have had the top spot in the rankings in four of the last five years. The only exception was Aaron Donald, but who could fault that? However, the fact remains that there is an 80% chance that a quarterback lands as the top NFL player.

Most people think the top two quarterbacks in the league now are the two quarterbacks who have shared the Super Bowl stage more than anyone else in the last five years.

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are on the cover of Madden 22, after taking turns on the cover for the last several years. Basically, the vast majority of the world thinks Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes are the best talents in pro-football.

At this point, it seems pretty obvious that either Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady will have the top spot, and the other will take the second. Who will have the top spot this year? In the last five years, Tom Brady has finished as the top player in the NFL twice. The odds are great for him to get the top spot yet again this year.

Last year, Brady defeated Mahomes on the biggest stage while battling injuries. Brady had to learn a new offensive scheme and re-establish chemistry with an all-new cast. His division was far from a cakewalk, as the New Orleans Saints rolled through the regular season, earning a 12-4 record.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Arizona Cardinals

Meanwhile, Mahomes had Andy Reid calling masterful plays and scheming wide receivers open for Mahomes to hit. Of course, Mahomes looked good while doing it from all sorts of awkward positions, but he was given boosts that Brady did not have during the NFL season.

Edited by Bhargav