Which Cowboys star also played for Lions? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 27

In today's immaculate grid question, the fans need to find out the players, who have represented both the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys.

We'll talk about two of the several athletes who have represented these two iconic NFL teams in today's arrangement.

Defensive end Kerry Hyder is now a member of the San Francisco 49ers. He was a Texas Tech collegiate football player.

Kerry Hyder joined the New York Jets after the 2014 NFL Draft, when he went undrafted. Then, in 2015, he signed with the Detroit Lions and started to have a mark as a pass rusher.

In 2016, Hyder had his breakout season with the Lions, compiling 8 sacks. His development was momentarily halted, though, by an injury that ended his season, sustained in the 2017 preseason. He signed a one-year deal with Cowboys in March 2019. Hyder featured in all 16 games and had 10 solo tackles and seven assists.

Then, he plied his trade for the 49ers in 2020, followed by Seattle Seahawks for a single season.

Hyder returned to play for the 49ers last year, although he only had one sack due to his limited playing time. Because he primarily served as a substitute, his career has not exactly been exceptional. He recorded 8 sacks in 2016 with the Detroit Lions and 8.5 sacks in 2020 with the San Francisco 49ers, the two seasons in which he saw a lot of action.

Immaculate Grid for July 27: Roy Williams has also played for the Lions and Cowboys

Former NFL wide receiver Roy Williams starred for the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, and Detroit Lions. He was a Texas Longhorns football player in college.

The Lions selected Williams with the seventh overall choice in the 2004 NFL Draft. He spent the first five years of his career playing for Detroit, and he was a crucial member of the team. He had 817 receiving yards and five scores as a rookie. He kept getting better, and by 2006, when he had 1,310 yards on 82 catches and seven scores, he was a Pro Bowl WR.

Kids today would’ve lost their minds after the Cowboys sent their 1st, 3rd, and 6th round pick to the Lions in exchange for Williams and a 6th round pick. Set the team back a few years. As bad as the Amari Cooper trade was, it doesn’t even come close to the Roy Williams trade.Kids today would’ve lost their minds after the Cowboys sent their 1st, 3rd, and 6th round pick to the Lions in exchange for Williams and a 6th round pick. Set the team back a few years. pic.twitter.com/OkJQqYlqi4

Williams left Detroit and signed with the Cowboys. In exchange for first, third, and sixth-round draft picks, the Lions traded Williams.

Williams' decline began as soon as he touched down in Dallas. Despite agreeing to a six-year contract, he only played with the Cowboys for two and a half years before changing completely as a player.

Roy Williams competed for three organizations over the course of eight years. He caught 393 passes for a total of 5,715 yards and 44 touchdowns.