Wide receiver Denzel Mims was traded by the Jets to the Lions as the team parted ways with the 25-year-old. It will be one less wideout Aaron Rodgers will have in the team's offense.

The four-time NFL MVP has one of the best offenses in the league surrounding him. However, Mims wasted no time talking about his former team, Rodgers, and the 'vibes.

“Vibes here are a lot better...The chip is real big on my shoulder. I finally get to show what I can do & play every position I want to play & get to do everything I want to do, just not some stuff.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Notifications @NFLNotify

WR Denzel Mims took multiple shots at the



“Vibes here are a lot better.”



Mims arrived a week ago and said he "pretty much has the playbook down already” something he was often criticized by Jets staff & media



He… pic.twitter.com/aVKPIcdccM 𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚 #Lions WR Denzel Mims took multiple shots at the #Jets during his first team interview“Vibes here are a lot better.”Mims arrived a week ago and said he "pretty much has the playbook down already” something he was often criticized by Jets staff & mediaHe… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Denzel Mims was drafted in the second round of the 2020 draft by the New York Jets out of Baylor.

Mims never seemed to get on the field enough, playing in 30 games in his three seasons with the team. He had a total of 42 receptions for 676 yards and no touchdowns.

There were multiple reports that the Jets were looking to waive the 25-year-old before a trade with the Detroit Lions came through.

Mims joins a Lions team that finished in the top five in points per game (26.6 points) and total yards per game (380 yards). Time will tell if the Aaron Rodgers- led Jets will be impacted by Mims' departure.

What did the Jets get for Denzel Mims?

Enter caption New Lions WR Denzel Mims

Mims was traded to the Lions in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2025 draft should he make Detroit's 53-man roster.

He could see some significant playing time as receiver Jameson Williams is suspended for six games for violating the NFL's gambling policy. Mims will be paired with Pro Bowler Amon-Ra St. Brown in the Lions' offense.

How much money will Denzel Mims make this year?

Mims will earn a base salary of $1,350,959 while carrying a cap hit of $1,350,959 in this upcoming season. He is currently in the final year of his four-year rookie deal.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!