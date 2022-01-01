Which franchise has been the worst hit by COVID in 2021 NFL season?

As the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus dashes all hopes of a quick end to the pandemic, NFL teams are dealing with personnel who have tested positive. Teams are struggling to put out full strength rosters, and games have had to be postponed due to the continuing havoc COVID is visiting on the league. Some teams have ended up losing key players to COVID at critical times, skewing competitive fairness.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer 96 players tested positive for COVID-19 today across the NFL (74 active roster, 22 practice squad), and another 10 came up positive over the weekend. So 106 names on today’s COVID-19 add list. 96 players tested positive for COVID-19 today across the NFL (74 active roster, 22 practice squad), and another 10 came up positive over the weekend. So 106 names on today’s COVID-19 add list. https://t.co/OnYPRSxPKr

But not all teams have had to face the same magnitude of issues due to COVID. From the beginning of the 2021 NFL season until the end of Week 16, we list the total number of players for each team that has tested positive for COVID.

So far, in the 2021 NFL season, 797 players have made it to the COVID reserve list, including some who have been placed there more than once. The average count of all 32 teams is 24.9 players placed on the COVID reserve list per average over the season per team, measured till Week 16.

Fifteen teams have placed more players than average on the list, with the Cleveland Browns leading the way with 40 players. They are the only team to touch the 40 mark so far. Their first victim was Lawrence Cager, and Elijah Lee and Alex Taylor are the latest victims.

Joe Thomas @joethomas73 Browns fan optimism for the day:



•if @browns are able to make the playoffs, they’re at a huge advantage over many NFL teams because their huge COVID outbreak already happened & all of those players who tested positive should be in the clear to not test again thru the Super Bowl Browns fan optimism for the day:•if @browns are able to make the playoffs, they’re at a huge advantage over many NFL teams because their huge COVID outbreak already happened & all of those players who tested positive should be in the clear to not test again thru the Super Bowl

Following close behind are the two Los Angeles teams. The Chargers have had 39 players placed on the COVID reserve list during the season, closely followed by the Rams with 38. The capital of the country is not far behind with the Washington Football Team following them with 37. Then, there is a small gap between them and the Jets who are at 34. In total, including the teams above, nine teams have sent more than 30 players to the COVID reserve list in total.

There are six teams that are above average but below 30, including prospective postseason contenders like the Green Bay Packers and the Indianapolis Colts. There are a further seven teams who have had 20 or more players placed onto the COVID reserve list but are below the league average. Teams, such as the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, fall in this category.

A further nine teams are between 14 and 19, and this includes teams vying for the playoffs such as the Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team, however, that has relatively emerged unscathed are the 49ers, who have only had four players placed on the COVID reserve list so far.

For those interested, the full tabulation follows below.

S.No. Team Count 1 Browns 40 2 Chargers 39 3 Rams 38 4 Washington 37 5 Jets 34 6 Texans 33 7 Saints 33 8 Cowboys 31 9 Titans 31 10 Packers 29 11 Ravens 28 12 Jaguars 28 13 Bears 27 14 Vikings 27 15 Colts 26 16 Panthers 24 17 Dolphins 24 18 Giants 24 19 Bills 23 20 Lions 23 21 Raiders 23 22 Broncos 20 23 Cardinals 19 24 Falcons 19 25 Chiefs 19 26 Patriots 18 27 Steelers 18 28 Eagles 16 29 Bengals 14 30 Seahawks 14 31 Buccaneers 14 32 49ers 4

