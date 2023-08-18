Which Jaguars players also played for Eagles? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for August 18 

The NFL Immaculate Grid is a regular challenge that was painstakingly created to gauge fans' understanding of players and the NFL at large. This tricky jigsaw will keep football lovers excited and engaged with nine identities to discover.

A player who plied his trade for both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars is featured in today's NFL Immaculate Grid.

NFL quarterback Gardner Minshew is presently a member of the Indianapolis Colts. After using his last year of college football eligibility at Washington State University, Minshew was chosen by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

During his debut season, Minshew earned the starting quarterback position for the Jaguars and set a new mark for rookie passing touchdowns. He was dealt to the Eagles after a second season that was cut short by injuries. Minshew started 20 of the 23 games he played in during the two years with the Jags. With 44 scores and 15 interceptions, he completed 501 of 797 throws for 5,530 yards.

Minshew spent two years in Philadelphia working as Jalen Hurts' back-up quarterback for the Eagles. He participated in nine contests overall for the Eagles, starting four of them. With a passing rating of 92.8, he completed 85 of his 136 throws for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns, and four INTs.

Overall, because of his entertaining on-field antics, likable demeanor, distinctive mustache, and off-field shenanigans as well, Gardner Minshew has grown to be among of the NFL's most well-liked players. He's a major name in the league thanks to his capacity to get along with fans.

NFL Immaculate Grid for August 18: Other players to have played for both the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars

Myles Jack is a good suggestion for today's Immaculate Grid answer. He plays linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.

After sustaining a knee injury that ended his 2015 season, Jack withdrew from UCLA and announced his intention to enter the draft. He was taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the 36th overall pick in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Jack rapidly distinguished himself on the team by displaying agility, tackling prowess, and coverage abilities. He played an important role in Jacksonville's secondary and earned a reputation for his work in containing run-and pass-catching dangers.

Jack played for the Pittsburgh Steelers after leaving the Jaguars before joining the Philadelphia Eagles.