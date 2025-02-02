Which jersey are Chiefs wearing for Super Bowl 59? Exploring Kansas City's uniform choice for the championship vs. Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59, effectively a rematch of the big game from two years ago. This year's finale will take place on February 9, with the matchup set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET from Caesers Superdome in New Orleans.

While the Chiefs are chasing a historic three-peat of Super Bowls, fans want to know which uniform the Kansas City players will don in this year's big game.

The NFL alternates between the NFC and AFC teams in determining the home team for each Super Bowl. The designated home team gets to choose which jersey they will wear.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This year, the NFC champion Eagles are the home team, and they chose to wear their traditional green jerseys. As such, the Chiefs will don white jerseys for Super Bowl 59.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Notably, the Chiefs were the designated home team in last year's big game when they beat the San Francisco 49ers. Philly was the designated home team when it lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 2023.

CBS Sports' John Breech also notes that teams wearing white are 16-4 in the last 20 Super Bowls.

Expand Tweet

How to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs? TV channel and live stream details for Super Bowl 59

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: Imagn

The Super Bowl 59 matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs will be telecast live on Fox, where Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and NFL legend Tom Brady (analysis) will be in the announcers' booth.

Fans can also live stream the Chiefs-Eagles clash on a variety of platforms, including Tubi, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Tubi, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu

Venue: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game to reach the Super Bowl. Two-time Pro Bowler Jalen Hurts will lead the offense for the Eagles.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in this year's AFC title game to reach the Super Bowl. Three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes will lead the offense for the Chiefs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback