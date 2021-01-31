Which NFL Division has the most Super Bowl wins?

In the 2018 NFL Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles were led by back up quarterback Nick Foles, who led the Eagles to their first NFL Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots. That win gave the NFC East an accomplishment that no other division can claim.

Looking at the NFC East right now, it would be shocking to think that every team has won at least one Super Bowl. During the 2020-2021 NFL Season, the NFC East was the worst division in football and the division winner finished with a (7-9) record.

Let's take a look at each NFC East team and when they won the NFL Super Bowl and how many times they have won the Lombardi Trophy.

Dallas Cowboys (5 NFL Super Bowl Championships)

Super Bowl XXVII Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman

Dallas Cowboys have made it to eight NFL Super Bowls and have brought home five Super Bowl Championships, which gives them the lead in the NFC East.

Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Championships:

-- 1972 Super Bowl VI: Dallas Cowboys 24, Miami Dolphins 3

-- 1978 Super Bowl XII: Dallas Cowboys 27, Denver Broncos 10

-- 1993 Super Bowl XXVII: Dallas Cowboys 52, Buffalo Bills 17

-- 1994 Super Bowl XXVIII: Dallas Cowboys 30, Buffalo Bills 13

-- 1996 Super Bowl XXX: Dallas Cowboys 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 17

New York Giants (4 NFL Super Bowl Championships)

Super Bowl XLVI New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning

New York Giants have made it to the NFL Super Bowl five times in their team's history and have been able to win four out of the five trips to the Super Bowl. New York's four Championships put them in second place in the NFC East in Super Bowl Trophies.

New York Giants Super Bowl Championships:

-- 1987 Super Bowl XXI: New York Giants 39, Denver Broncos 20

-- 1991 Super Bowl XXV: New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19

-- 2008 Super Bowl XLII: New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14

-- 2012 Super Bowl XLVI: New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17

Washington Football Team (3 NFL Super Bowl Championships)

Washington Football Team holds the third spot in the NFC East in Super Bowl Rings

Washington Football Team has made it to five Super Bowls in their team's history. Out of those five trips, they have walked away with three Super Bowl Trophies. Washington is currently sitting in the third spot in the NFC East when it comes to Super Bowl Championships.

Washington Football Team's Super Bowl Championships:

-- 1983 Super Bowl XVII: Washington Football Team 27, Miami Dolphins 17

-- 1988 Super Bowl XXII: Washington Football Team 42, Denver Broncos 10

-- 1992 Super Bowl XXVI: Washington Football Team 37, Buffalo Bills 24

Philadelphia Eagles (1 NFL Super Bowl Championship)

Nick Foles would lead the Philadelphia Eagles to their first NFL Super Bowl win

In 2018 the Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a huge upset over the New England Patriots. Before 2018, the Eagles were 0-2 in Super Bowls. With the victory over the Patriots, they became the fourth and final team in the NFC East to win a Championship.

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Championships:

-- 2018 Super Bowl LII: Philadelphia Eagles 41, New England Patriots 33

With the Eagles winning their first Super Bowl, the NFC East has more Super Bowl wins than any other division, with 13 total NFL Super Bowl Championships.