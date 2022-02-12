Which NFL players have won back-to-back MVP awards?

The NFL MVP award is the greatest individual honor of each season. Winning just one in a career is a great accomplishment for any player, while winning multiples is one of the biggest legacy builders. One of the only things more difficult than winning multiple NFL MVP awards is receiving them in consecutive seasons. There are only five players in NFL history to achieve this challenging task.

Players who have won consecutive NFL MVP awards

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers was named the MVP of the 2021 NFL season, winning the award for the fourth time overall and for the second consecutive season. He now has the second-most MVPs in NFL history all by himself, and he will be the reigning champion heading into the 2022 season.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre

Brett Favre was not only named NFL MVP for consecutive seasons, but he won the award three years in a row. He is the only player in NFL history to do so. His NFL record will be challenged next year in the 2022 NFL season by Aaron Rodgers, his former teammate, who has a chance to win his third in a row.

