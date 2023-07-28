Which NFL star played for Bears and Saints? July 28 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

It's a brand new day, and that means a fresh NFL Immaculate Grid challenge awaits us. This exciting challenge is all about testing your knowledge of players and the teams they played for.

Today's NFL Immaculate Grid is centered around athletes who played for the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints.

One such player is Jimmy Graham. The New Orleans Saints drafted Graham in 2010. During his five seasons with the Saints, he made a significant impact, starting 50 out of 78 games and catching an impressive 386 receptions for 4,752 yards with 51 touchdowns. His longest reception during this time was 59 yards.

In 2015, Graham was traded to the Seattle Seahawks, where he continued to shine for three seasons. He started in 39 out of 43 games and hauled in 170 receptions for 2048 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Following his stint with the Seahawks, Graham signed a three-year deal with the Green Bay Packers in 2018. He started in 22 out of 32 games during his two seasons with the Packers, catching 93 receptions for 1083 yards.

In 2020, Graham joined the Chicago Bears, where he played two seasons in the NFL. In 31 games with the Bears, he recorded 64 receptions for 623 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. In 2023, he signed a 1 year $1.31 million contract with New Orleans Saints.

Graham was named First-team All-Pro in 2013 and Second-team All-Pro in 2011. Additionally, he made it to the Pro Bowl five times in 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, and 2017. In 2013, he led the NFL in receiving touchdowns, solidifying his status as one of the league's top tight ends.

July 28 NFL Immaculate Grid: Full answers

With the inclusion of Jimmy Graham, the first part of the NFL Immaculate Grid is solved. Here are the complete answers to the NFL Immaculate Grid for July 28:

NFL Immaculate answers for July 28th

Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers - Vance McDonald Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals - Jamain Stephens Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints - Fred McAfee Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers - Tony Parrish Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals - Cedric Benson Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints - Jimmy Graham Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers - George Odum Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals - Ben Utecht Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints - Courtney Roby