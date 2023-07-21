Which NFL stars have suited up for Bills and Jets? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 21  

Get ready for an exciting edition of NFL Immaculate Grid, where we explore the fascinating crossover between two iconic franchises, the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets. As the anticipation for the 2023 NFL season grows, football enthusiasts are eager to stay engaged during the offseason.

NFL Immaculate Grid has the perfect solution—a football trivia game that will put your NFL knowledge to the ultimate test.

Two remarkable players, Brad Smith and Ryan Fitzpatrick, hold the distinction of donning the jerseys of both the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets.

Smith spent a commendable nine years in the NFL as a wide receiver, leaving an indelible mark on both the Jets and the Bills. He showcased his skills for five memorable seasons with the Jets and continued his prowess for two seasons with the Bills.

Smith's NFL journey commenced when he was selected in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft, joining the New York Jets. In addition to his time with the Jets and Buffalo Bills, he also had a stint with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ryan Fitzpatrick played his final NFL season in 2021. Over the span of an impressive 17-year career, Fitzpatrick showcased his talents for multiple teams as a quarterback. He graced the Buffalo Bills for four seasons, leaving an enduring impact, before embarking on a two-season journey with the New York Jets.

Exploring the NFL Immaculate Grid's July 21 Solutions

With the inclusion of two notable names, Brad Smith and Ryan Fitzpatrick, we have already cracked one part of the enigmatic puzzle.

Here are the NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 21st:

NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 21

Cody Ford showcased his skills for three seasons with the Buffalo Bills (2019-2021) before making a one-season appearance for the Arizona Cardinals in 2021. Colt McCoy, a talented quarterback, left a mark with the Cleveland Browns during 2010-2012. He is now making an impact with the Arizona Cardinals from 2021 to the present. Carson Palmer, a former quarterback of the Arizona Cardinals, brought five memorable seasons to the team, achieving an impressive three 3000+ passing seasons during his tenure. John Wendling, a skilled defensive back, enjoyed seven seasons in the NFL. He started his career with the Buffalo Bills and played for them for three years. He then contributed significantly to the Detroit Lions for the next four years. Milt Plum, the renowned NFL quarterback, displayed his talents for the Cleveland Browns during the first five seasons of his career. He later continued his legacy with the Lions for the subsequent six seasons. Matthew Stafford, a former quarterback of the Detroit Lions, showcased his brilliance for an impressive 12 seasons from 2009 to 2020. He achieved an outstanding nine 3000+ passing seasons during his time with the Lions. Brad Smith, a versatile player, graced the NFL stage for nine seasons from 2006 to 2014. He contributed significantly to the New York Jets during his first five seasons and later made a notable impact with the Buffalo Bills for the next two seasons. Braylon Edwards, a skilled wide receiver, played in the league from 2005 to 2012. He spent three productive seasons with the Browns and two impressive seasons with the Jets. Notably, he also started in three games for the Jets during his last season. Ryan Fitzpatrick, the experienced quarterback, made his mark with the New York Jets during 2015-2016, achieving an impressive 3905 passing yards during the 2015 season.

With these intriguing crossovers between teams, the NFL Immaculate Grid for July 21st provides a captivating glimpse into the dynamic world of football!

