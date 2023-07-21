Which political party does Josh Harris support? Exploring new Commanders owner's $650,000 allegiance 

In the world of sports, big news has recently emerged surrounding the NFL and its ownership landscape. Billionaire Josh Harris has made headlines with his record-setting $6.05 billion deal to become the new owner of the Washington Commanders.

Harris, already a distinguished owner of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, NHL's New Jersey Devils, and a general partner with the Premier League's Crystal Palace, is no stranger to the world of professional sports.

His group of approximately 20 limited partners includes notable names like D.C.-area billionaire Mitchell Rales and basketball legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

Despite his significant presence in the sports industry, there remains curiosity about Josh Harris's political affiliations. So, which political party does Josh Harris support? Let's delve into this intriguing aspect of the accomplished billionaire's life.

Josh Harris, has demonstrated a history of supporting both Republican and Democratic causes through political contributions

Over the span of 2015 to 2020, Harris made political donations amounting to around $840,000. Notably, he contributed $650,000 to Republicans and $190,000 to Democrats during that period.

Moreover, Harris has made significant donations to various Republican entities, including the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the Republican National Committee and the Congressional Leadership Fund.

He was even considered as a candidate for the position of Office of Management and Budget (OMB) director under the Trump administration. However, Harris ultimately declined due to concerns about untangling his personal finances.

In conclusion, Harris' political affiliations appear to be more aligned with the Republican party based on his substantial contributions and interactions with Republican entities and candidates.

Josh Harris officially acquires Commanders after 24 years of Dan Snyder

After an eventful and largely unsuccessful 24-year tenure, Dan Snyder's ownership of the Washington Commanders has come to an end. His reign featured numerous team name changes but only two playoff wins.

Washington Commanders Owner Josh Harris

The process of selling the team began in November and concluded with a historic $6.05 billion deal. It is the most expensive North American sports franchise sale to date. Last year, a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton purchased the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion.

In April, Harris and the team's former owner reached an agreement in principle, which was formalized with a purchase agreement on May 12. The acquisition included the Washington Commanders, their home stadium, FedExField in Landover, Maryland, and the training facility in Ashburn, Virginia.

With the final nod from the league owners, Josh Harris officially takes over as the new owner of the Washington Commanders.

In a landmark deal in 1999, Dan Snyder made waves by acquiring the illustrious Washington franchise for a record-breaking $800 million. Initially successful under Snyder's ownership, the Commanders later faced significant struggles both on and off the field.

However, Harris, a seasoned figure in the sports industry with a portfolio encompassing multiple successful sports franchises, brings a wealth of experience and vision to guide the Commanders toward a brighter future.

