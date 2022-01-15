Which NFL team has lost the most playoff games?

It's no easy feat to clinch a spot in the NFL playoffs, even with the current 14-team format. It's easier to complete in some divisions while others are much more competitive and can have up to three teams make the playoffs from one division. But it's one thing to make it to the NFL playoffs and it's a whole different challenge to win a playoff game.

The Arizona Cardinals have the most combined losses (regular season and playoffs) with 780. But they only have nine losses in the NFL playoffs in 16 total games for a .438 winning percentage (22nd in NFL). A different NFC team has the most playoff losses with 30: the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings have played in 51 playoff games for a 21-30 record. Their .412 win percentage ranked 27th, almost twice as much as the worst in the league (the Cincinnati Bengals at .263 and 5-14 record).

Minnesota hasn't made the playoffs since 2019 and hasn't won in the postseason since the 2019 NFC Wild Card against the New Orleans Saints in overtime. After missing the playoffs for the second straight season and firing head coach Mike Zimmer in the process, it could be a few seasons before the Vikings return to the playoffs. That would allow the team with the second-most playoff losses to claim the title.

The Dallas Cowboys currently have 28 losses (35-28 record and .556 win percentage). They are currently in the playoffs this season and could lose to the San Francisco 49ers in the first round. At this rate, it's more likely to see Dak Prescott and the Cowboys get to 31 playoff losses before the Vikings.

While having 30 losses in the playoffs is rough through 51 games, it's better than only having six losses but in only 10 postseason games. Minnesota's 51 games are the sixth-most all-time, behind some of the elite franchises of the past: the Dallas Cowboys, the New England Patriots, the San Francisco 49ers, the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers).

