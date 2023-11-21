Which NFL team has never played on Thanksgiving? All you need to know

The Thanksgiving Day Games are a tradition in the National Football League (NFL). Each year, a number of teams face off in the holiday game, with the winners earning bragging rights and other nice perks.

The only team that has yet to play in a Thanksgiving Day Game is the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars, which were founded in 1995, are yet to feature in the primetime holiday game.

Aside from the Jaguars, the Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Carolina Panthers have played in just one Thanksgiving Game in their illustrious histories.

Which NFL team has never won on Thanksgiving Day?

As stated above, every NFL franchise, aside from the Jacksonville Jaguars, has played on Thanksgiving Day. This fixture is a big deal in league circles, and a win is greatly celebrated.

However, both the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are yet to win the holiday game.

Why do the Cowboys and Lions play every Thanksgiving?

The Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions are the two constants when it comes to the annual Thanksgiving Day Games. Both franchises have played over 50 such games. The Dallas Cowboys have a 32-22-1 record, while the Detroit Lions have a 37-44-2 record.

The Cowboys have played in Thanksgiving Day Games since 1966. It all stems from an agreement between Dallas general manager Tex Schramm and the NFL to garner more national attention, and that's where the tradition started.

As for the Lions, they've been playing in the Thanksgiving Day Games since 1934. The tradition started when Lions owner George A. Richards decided to use this game as a way of increasing fan support for his franchise. Detroit sold out the very first holiday game, which gave the franchise the incentive needed to carry on the tradition.

Every NFL team's record on Thanksgiving Day

31 franchises have played in at least one Thanksgiving Day Game. Here's how they've performed on the holiday:

Arizona Cardinals: 6-15-2 Atlanta Falcons: 1-3 Baltimore Ravens: 2-0 Buffalo Bills: 6-4-1 Carolina Panthers: 1-0 Chicago Bears: 20-15-2 Cincinnati Bengals: 0-1 Cleveland Browns: 3-3 Dallas Cowboys: 32-22-1 Denver Broncos: 4-7 Detroit Lions: 37-44-2 Green Bay Packers: 14-20-2 Houston Texans: 2-0 Indianapolis Colts: 2-1-1 Kansas City Chiefs: 5-5 Las Vegas Raiders: 4-4 Los Angeles Chargers: 3-1-1 Los Angeles Rams: 4-1 Miami Dolphins: 5-2 Minnesota Vikings: 7-2 New England Patriots: 3-3 New Orleans Saints: 3-1 New York Giants: 7-6-3 New York Jets: 4-4 Philadelphia Eagles: 6-1 Pittsburgh Steelers: 2-6 San Francisco 49ers: 3-2-1 Seattle Seahawks: 2-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 0-1 Tennessee Titans: 5-2 Washington Commanders: 4-8