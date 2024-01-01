Which NFL teams have something to play for in Week 18? NFL Playoff picture for Dolphins, Bills, Vikings, Steelers explored

As the 2023 NFL regular season is coming to a close, teams are competing for the remaining playoff spots. There is much on the line in Week 18 with plenty of scenarios to work out. There are wild cards and even a division title to be decided.

This article will deeply examine the current playoff picture while emphasizing the must-win matchups in Week 18. It will also highlight the games for all teams yet to punch their ticket for the playoffs. That being said, let's dive in.

NFL Playoff picture: Must-win games for Week 18

There is one week remaining in the 2023 NFL regular season. Several teams have locked in their spots in the playoffs in both conferences. Yet, a couple of them are still alive in the playoff picture. Here's how the current picture looks entering Week 18:

NFC Conference

DIVISION LEADERS

1. San Francisco 49ers (12-4): Clinched the NFC West and No. 1 seed

2. Dallas Cowboys (11-5): Clinched a postseason berth.

3. Detroit Lions (11-5): Clinched the NFC North.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) Lead the NFC South

WILD CARDS

5. Philadelphia Eagles (11-5): Clinched a postseason berth.

6. Los Angeles Rams (9-7): Clinched a postseason berth.

7. Green Bay Packers (8-8)

OUTSIDE THE PICTURE

8. Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

9. New Orleans Saints (8-8)

10. Minnesota Vikings (7-9)

12. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

ELIMINATED

11. Chicago Bears (7-9)

13. New York Giants (5-11)

14. Washington Commanders (4-12)

15. Arizona Cardinals (4-12)

16. Carolina Panthers (2-14)

AFC Conference

DIVISION LEADERS

1. Baltimore Ravens (13-3): Clinched the AFC North and No. 1 Seed

2. Miami Dolphins (11-5): Clinched a postseason berth and lead AFC East

3. Kansas City Chiefs (10-6): Clinched the AFC West.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) Lead the AFC South

WILD CARDS

5. Cleveland Browns (11-5): Clinched a postseason berth

6. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

7. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

OUTSIDE THE PICTURE

8. Houston Texans (9-7)

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)

ELIMINATED

10. Denver Broncos (8-8)

11. Cincinnati Bengals (8-8)

12. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)

13. New York Jets (6-10)

14. Tennessee Titans (5-11)

15. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)

16. New England Patriots (4-12)

Here are the must-win games for Week 18

NFC Conference

1. Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

This game is a must-win for the Vikings as the Lions clinched the division by being a top-three seed in the NFC. Not only must Minnesota win its season finale against Detroit, it needs some help in making the postseason.

According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Packers have to lose to the Bears in Week 18. Also, the Seattle Seahawks must lose to the Cardinals and the Falcons must defeat the Saints. Should all this play out, Minnesota would be the No. 7 seed in the NFC.

AFC Conference

1. Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

This is the only Week 18 game where a division title is on the line, as the winner takes the AFC East and the No. 2 seed in the AFC. The loser drops to the No. 6 seed and will head on the road to begin the postseason.

However, there is an outside chance Buffalo could miss the playoffs with a loss. Pittsburgh would have to beat Baltimore on the road in the season finale. Next, Jacksonville would have to defeat the Tennessee Titans, and the winner of the Colts-Texans would be that No. 6 seed.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

For Mike Tomlin to reach the postseason for the 11th time in his 17 seasons as Steelers head coach, a win over the Ravens would confirm it. Should they lose against their AFC North rivals, Pittsburgh will be watching the playoffs at home this season.