Which NFL teams still need a QB? Gauging landscape around the league for 2024 NFL Draft

There is a deep and talented rookie class of quarterbacks primed to enter the NFL this year. There are, unfortunately, a lot of teams that seem to have already addressed the need they had at that position. With trades and free agent signings, many teams have who they believe will be their starter in the 2024 season.

Nevertheless, there are still more than a few teams that are in need of a starting QB next year. There are precious few remaining free agents, but these rookies could go to any one of these teams. Here's what the landscape looks like before the draft officially begins this spring.

Exploring which NFL teams still need a QB

Several teams entered the offseason in need of a quarterback but have since addressed the issue. The Pittsburgh Steelers, for example, signed Russell Wilson and traded for Justin Fields, taking themselves off the list.

The Atlanta Falcons signed Kirk Cousins, thereby removing the likelihood of them drafting a quarterback at eighth overall in the upcoming draft. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought back Baker Mayfield, so they probably don't need to draft one, either.

That still leaves a few squads in need. For starters, the Chicago Bears need one after trading Fields. They have the No. 1 pick, and it would be a shock to see them trade out of it. They will probably take Caleb Williams.

The Chicago Bears need a quarterback

The Washington Commanders traded Sam Howell away, so the starting QB job is open there. They will draft either Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels, so they'll address the spot through the draft.

The New England Patriots also need a quarterback. Depending on who falls to third overall, there's a very strong chance they will take the remaining of those top three QB prospects, thereby addressing their glaring need.

The Denver Broncos need a quarterback after cutting Wilson and not trading for Fields. They pick 12th, which makes it a difficult projection to make. They could spend that pick on JJ McCarthy, but that would probably be a reach, so they might either trade down or wait till a later round to address the need.

The Las Vegas Raiders pick a little bit lower, but they also need a quarterback. The lower the pick in the first round, the more a McCarthy selection makes sense, but 13th still seems like a reach.

The Minnesota Vikings probably don't want to leave their starting role to Sam Darnold, so look for them to draft a quarterback. They just traded up to the 23rd pick, signaling that they are looking for a first-round quarterback.

There are rumors of the New York Giants drafting a quarterback, but with Daniel Jones under massive contract and Drew Lock in the building, that would be a surprise unless Maye or Daniels somehow fell to sixth overall.